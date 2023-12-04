Cabo Platinum Presents Poco Paraiso: Cabo San Lucas' New Standard for Luxury Villa

CABO SAN LUCAS, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR, MEXICO, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabo San Lucas has long been revered for its magnificent beaches, dramatic seascapes, and an array of luxury amenities. Now, Cabo Platinum, a prominent villa rental company in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, is pleased to announce the debut of Poco Paraiso, a residence that reflects an elevated approach to modern living.

Why is Poco Paraiso a standout addition to Cabo Platinum's villa collection?

Situated on an elevated point with views of the Sea of Cortez, this contemporary villa provides a comfortable setting. With its six bedrooms accommodating up to 14 guests, the villa is conveniently located just a 5-minute taxi ride away from downtown San Lucas, offering easy access to local attractions.

The property offers a wealth of resort-caliber amenities to enrich the luxury villa experience. A state-of-the-art home gym and therapeutic sauna provide opportunities for both invigorating workouts and rejuvenating relaxation. The dedicated game room, equipped with billiards, ping pong, and a bar, ensures hours of amusement and camaraderie.

Lounging by the infinity edge pool with views of the Sea of Cortez, unwinding in a poolside cabana, or enjoying expertly crafted sunset cocktails at the alfresco bar are among the available experiences. At any hour, the surrounding vistas from this villa are characterized by vibrant colors and an animated spirit.

An Overview of the Resort Community of Puerto Los Cabos

The renowned golden sands of Puerto Los Cabos beach, recognized as one of Cabo's picturesque stretches, lie just down the hill. Meanwhile, enthusiasts of exploration can opt for private yacht charters for an opportunity to cruise along the exotic coastline in first-class luxury. Its 2,000-acre master-planned resort community features gated residential neighborhoods, hotels, golf courses, and a world-class marina.

Thanks to its coveted location, this upscale retreat is surrounded by fine food, entertainment, cultural experiences, and the natural attractions that define the allure of Los Cabos.

While the setting reflects exceptional resort living, Poco Paraiso villa delivers all the amenities expected of a high-end private residence.

“Poco Paraiso exemplifies the high standards of luxury living in Los Cabos, artfully blending private residential features with the impeccable service, amenities, and natural wonder of Cabo’s finest beach resorts,” said Mishan Andre, Founder & CEO of Cabo Platinum.

About Cabo Platinum

Cabo Platinum is a luxury villa rental company in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Founded in 2005, it offers a curated selection of high-end villas in Cabo, each handpicked for its unique features, exceptional amenities, and prime location. The team of experts provides personalized service to guests, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience.

Daniela Castillo
Cabo Platinum, Marketing Manager
daniela@caboplatinum.com
Brand New Luxury Villa

