FINCA IMPACT FINANCE APPOINTS JEFF FLOWERS AS NEW CEO

FINCA’s founders dedicated themselves to fighting poverty through the power of microfinance, promising greater opportunity around the world. Together, we will continue to deliver on that pledge.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FINCA Impact Finance (FIF) today announced the appointment of Jeff Flowers as its next Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2024. Jeff is returning to FINCA after five years at other organizations.
— Jeff Flowers, Incoming CEO, FINCA Impact Finance
“Almost 40 years ago, FINCA’s founders dedicated themselves to fighting poverty through the power of microfinance, promising greater opportunity around the world,” Jeff said. “Together, we will continue to deliver on that pledge. It is a privilege to rejoin FINCA and to carry forward the work of this great institution.”
From 2009 to 2018, Jeff served as Vice President and Regional Director for FINCA’s eight subsidiaries in the Eurasia region, achieving a gross loan portfolio of more than $580 million and reaching more than 450,000 clients. Jeff led the transformation of FINCA Kyrgyzstan and FINCA Georgia into regulated banking institutions able to deliver a wide range of products and services to FINCA customers. From 2001 to 2009, Jeff served as Country Director and CEO of FINCA Azerbaijan, growing the operation into a market-leading institution.
Throughout his tenure with FINCA, Jeff delivered strong financial performance and growth, fostering development and stewardship of donors and investors, and instilling a culture of ownership, accountability, and inclusive decision-making. He also championed diversity and empowerment of local teams in pursuit of excellence in customer experience.
"Jeff’s return to FINCA will bring fresh perspectives and catalyze further growth and business transformation,” said Andrée Simon, President and CEO of FINCA International, who has also held the FIF CEO role since 2016. “Jeff is a great strategic thinker and a fantastic communicator. As someone who spent 17 years working in FINCA countries, Jeff understands the needs of both our employees and our customers.”
During his hiatus from FINCA, Jeff served as Director for Agriculture and Economic Growth at ADRA International, a global NGO delivering humanitarian assistance and sustainable development programs in 118 countries. Previously, Jeff also worked as an independent consultant, completing a range of capacity building, systems design, and program development assignments for UN agencies, NGOs, microfinance institutions, and other firms. In addition to MSME banking and rural finance, his areas of expertise include corporate governance, strategy, and people and culture.
“Jeff’s proven track record aligns seamlessly with FINCA’s mandate to empower low-income entrepreneurs and eradicate poverty,” said FIF Board Chair Richard Williamson. “His appointment demonstrates FIF’s ongoing commitment to bringing financial inclusion throughout the countries in which we operate, and especially for women and rural communities.”
For more about Jeff, read his bio and see his conversation with Andrée Simon.
About FINCA Impact Finance
FINCA Impact Finance is a global network of microfinance institutions and banks that provides socially responsible financial services and empowers low-income entrepreneurs and small business owners to invest in the future. Our mission is to end poverty through sustainable and scalable solutions driven by the insights and needs of people in the communities where they live and work.
