NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE PROVO JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Posted: November 13, 2023

Provo, Utah—The Provo Judicial Nominating Commission has selected four nominees for a justice court judge position that will serve Provo, Utah. The final candidate will replace Judge Rick Romney who will retire next month.

Following is an alphabetical listing of the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

∙ Richard T. Kennerley, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Orem,

∙ Stephen H. Schreiner, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Springville,

∙ Spencer Thomas, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Spanish Fork, and

∙ Bob Trombly, J.D., Attorney at Law, resident of Orem.

A comment period will be held through November 24, 2023. Once application materials are  provided to the Provo City Mayor, she will have 30 days to make a final selection. Her selection must then be ratified by the Provo City Council. To submit written comments about any of the candidates, please email James Peters, Justice Court Administrator, at jamesp@utcourts.gov.

