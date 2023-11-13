EverCommerce to Present at Fourth Quarter Investor Conferences

DENVER, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading service commerce platform, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Chief Executive Officer Eric Remer will present at the RBC 2023 Technology, Internet, Media and Telecommunications Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:40 a.m. ET.

Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations Brad Korch will present at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference in Nashville, TN. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. CT.

Chief Financial Officer Marc Thompson will present at the Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference in New York, NY. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET.

General Manager of EverPro Mindy O’Toole and Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations Brad Korch will host investor meetings at the Barclays Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on December 7, 2023.

The links to the live presentation webcasts will be made available through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at: https://investors.evercommerce.com.

EverCommerce (Nasdaq: EVCM) is a leading service commerce platform, providing vertically-tailored, integrated SaaS solutions that help more than 685,000 global service-based businesses accelerate growth, streamline operations, and increase retention. Its modern digital and mobile applications create predictable, informed, and convenient experiences between customers and their service professionals. With its EverPro, EverHealth, and EverWell brands specializing in Home, Health, and Fitness & Wellness service industries, EverCommerce provides end-to-end business management software, embedded payment acceptance, marketing technology, and customer experience applications. Learn more at EverCommerce.com.

