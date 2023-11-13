UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Updates

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (UNITY) [NASDAQ:UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



“Following positive efficacy and safety data at 48 weeks from a single injection of UBX1325 (foselutoclax) in patients with diabetic macular edema, we are working to quickly and efficiently advance UBX1325 (foselutoclax) into our Phase 2b ASPIRE study which is a head-to-head trial comparing UBX1325 against aflibercept,” said Anirvan Ghosh, Ph.D., chief executive officer of UNITY. “Our patients and practitioners need treatment options with statistically significant, clinically meaningful, and over time sustainable improvement in visual acuity, and UBX1325 could potentially be that option.”

The Phase 2b ASPIRE study in DME is a multi-center, randomized, double-masked, active-controlled study designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of UBX1325 in comparison to aflibercept. It is expected to enroll about 40 subjects, with 16-week data expected in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 24-week data expected in the first quarter of 2025. More information about ASPIRE (NCT06011798) can be found here.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, following the Company’s full repayment of its remaining loan balance of $15.0 million on the Hercules Loan Facility on September 6, 2023, totaled $45.9 million as of September 30, 2023 compared with $94.8 million as of December 31, 2022. UNITY believes that current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities and following the cash exercise by certain holders of existing warrants are sufficient to fund operations into the third quarter of 2025.

Operating loss for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $15.3 million compared to $13.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Cash used in operations during the nine quarters of 2023 was $29.5 million compared to $40.7 million for the nine quarters of 2022.

Research and development expenses decreased by $3.3 million, to $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $8.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $1.0 million in personnel costs due to our reduced headcount related to our reduction in force, $2.0 million in direct research and development expenses mainly due from the completion of the Phase 2 BEHOLD study in patients with DME and the near completion of the Phase 2 ENVISION study of UBX1325 in patients with AMD, and $0.3 million in operating costs due to reduced fixed assets depreciation and reduced office space.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.5 million, to $4.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 from $4.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $0.5 million in personnel-related expenses due to reduced headcount and the higher bonus and severance amounts paid in 2022, and $0.3 million in professional fees and accounting service fees, partially offset by $0.3 million increase in operating costs mainly from the discontinuation of sublease income generated from the former Brisbane property.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to UNITY’s understanding of cellular senescence and the role it plays in diseases of aging, the potential for UNITY to develop therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, including for ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases, the potential for UNITY to successfully commence and complete clinical studies of UBX1325 for DME, AMD, and other ophthalmologic diseases, the expected timing of enrollment and results of the clinical trials in UBX1325, and UNITY’s expectations regarding the sufficiency of its cash runway. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including the risk that the COVID-19 worldwide pandemic may continue to negatively impact the development of preclinical and clinical drug candidates, including delaying or disrupting the enrollment of patients in clinical trials, risks relating to the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, and risks relating to UNITY’s understanding of senescence biology. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general, see UNITY’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 13, 2023, as well as other documents that may be filed by UNITY from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Unity Biotechnology, Inc.

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Licensing revenue – Related Party $ — $ — $ — $ 236 Operating expenses: Research and development 4,901 8,208 17,266 28,222 General and administrative 4,428 4,922 14,681 15,669 Impairment of long-lived assets 5,602 — 5,602 — Total operating expenses 14,931 13,130 37,549 43,891 Loss from operations (14,931 ) (13,130 ) (37,549 ) (43,655 ) Interest income 689 329 2,349 416 Interest expense (470 ) (866 ) (2,451 ) (2,568 ) Other income (expense), net (577 ) (41 ) (711 ) 49 Net loss (15,289 ) (13,708 ) (38,362 ) (45,758 ) Other comprehensive gain (loss) Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable debt securities 81 (88 ) 196 (231 ) Comprehensive loss $ (15,208 ) $ (13,796 ) $ (38,166 ) $ (45,989 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.05 ) $ (1.36 ) $ (2.66 ) $ (5.77 ) Weighted-average number of shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted 14,598,218 10,072,077 14,446,672 7,928,729





Unity Biotechnology, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,876 $ 12,736 Short-term marketable securities 38,063 82,059 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,599 1,740 Total current assets 49,538 96,535 Property and equipment, net 5,314 7,825 Operating lease right-of-use assets 13,522 19,042 Long-term restricted cash 896 896 Other long-term assets — 52 Total assets $ 69,270 $ 124,350 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,149 $ 1,790 Accrued compensation 2,226 3,020 Accrued and other current liabilities 5,258 5,334 Current portion of long-term debt — 9,476 Total current liabilities 8,633 19,620 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 24,431 26,991 Long-term debt, net of current portion — 10,891 Total liabilities 33,064 57,502 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 534,570 527,049 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (55 ) (251 ) Accumulated deficit (498,310 ) (459,951 ) Total stockholders’ equity 36,206 66,848 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 69,270 $ 124,350





