Westrock Coffee Company to Participate in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ: WEST) (“Westrock Coffee” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in the Stephens Annual Investment Conference, which will be held November 14-16, 2023 at the Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, TN.

Scott Ford, CEO and Co-founder, and Chris Pledger, CFO, will participate in an in-person fireside chat on Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. CT. The live webcast for this presentation will be accessible in the “News & Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.westrockcoffee.com/. An archived recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the live events have concluded.

About Westrock Coffee Company:

Westrock Coffee is a leading integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the U.S., providing coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, foodservice and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial, CPG, and hospitality industries around the world. With offices in 10 countries, the Company sources coffee and tea from 35 origin countries. For more information, please visit www.investors.westrockcoffee.com.

Contacts

Media:

ICR for Westrock Coffee: Westrock@icrinc.com

Investors:

ICR for Westrock Coffee: WestrockCoffeeIR@icrinc.com

 


