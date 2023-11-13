WW International, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) (“WeightWatchers,” “WW,” or the “Company”) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences.



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:30 am GMT (London)

London, United Kingdom

Presenters: Sima Sistani, Chief Executive Officer and Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer

BofA Securities Leveraged Finance Conference 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 4:10 pm ET

Boca Raton, Florida

Presenter: Heather Stark, Chief Financial Officer

The presentations will be accessible via live audio webcast on the Company's corporate website at corporate.ww.com in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. An archive of the webcasts will be available on this site for 30 days.

