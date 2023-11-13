SwiftWall Earns Prestigious Spot on Aggie 100 List for Fourth Consecutive Year

SwiftWall® proudly secures the 33rd spot on the 2023 Aggie 100 list, marking four consecutive years of recognition for excellence and growth.

MIDLAND, MI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- SwiftWall® , a leading innovator in the construction industry, proudly announces its remarkable achievement of securing the 33rd position on the prestigious Aggie 100 list for the year 2023. This significant recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that SwiftWallhas been honored on this exclusive list, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and continued growth.The Aggie 100 list, an initiative of the Texas A&M Mays Business School's McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship, celebrates and acknowledges the accomplishments of the fastest-growing Aggie-owned or Aggie-led companies worldwide. Inclusion on the Aggie 100 list highlights the exceptional innovation, entrepreneurial spirit, and substantial contributions made by these companies to their respective industries.SwiftWall's journey to success is a testament to their dedication to providing innovative solutions in the construction and building materials sector. The company's modular wall system has redefined the construction process by offering efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective alternatives.Joe Asiala, Founder and CEO of SwiftWall and a proud alumnus of Texas A&M University, Class of 1977, expressed his gratitude for this prestigious recognition: "It is a tremendous honor to be recognized on the Aggie 100 list for the fourth year in a row. This accomplishment reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team at SwiftWall. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in the construction industry and delivering superior solutions to our clients."The Aggie 100 recognition not only underscores SwiftWall's remarkable growth but also reflects the company's core values, which emphasize innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. As they celebrate their fourth consecutive year on the Aggie 100 list, SwiftWallremains dedicated to pioneering groundbreaking solutions in the construction industry.For additional information about SwiftWall and their innovative construction solutions, please visit www.swiftwall.com For further details regarding the Aggie 100 and the complete list of 2023 honorees, please visit https://aggie100.com/ About SwiftWall:SwiftWallis a trailblazer in modern construction solutions, providing innovative products that redefine the way buildings are designed and constructed. Founded in mid-Michigan in 2014, SwiftWallmanufactures modular wall systems in the USA that can be quickly and cleanly assembled to divide and separate space during construction or to create new temporary or extended-use spaces, with minimal disruption to ongoing operations. SwiftWallsystems are assembled in a matter of minutes or hours and can be easily removed, reconfigured, and reused multiple times.

