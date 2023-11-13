HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Clorox Company (CLX) Investors with Substantial Losses and Persons with Knowledge of When Cybersecurity Attack Occurred to Contact its Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman encourages The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also urges persons with knowledge who may be able to assist the firm in its investigation to contact its attorneys.

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on the propriety of Clorox’s statements concerning financial and operational risks to its business posed by possible cybersecurity attacks.

More specifically, on Aug. 14, 2023, Clorox disclosed that it identified unauthorized activity on some of its Information Technology (“IT”) systems and that it began taking remediation steps.

Then, on Sept. 18, 2023, Clorox disclosed that the cybersecurity attack caused wide disruptions of the company’s operations and that “[d]ue to the order processing delays and elevated level of product outages, the Company now believes the impact will be material on Q1 financial results.”

Most recently, on Oct. 4, 2023, Clorox disclosed the cybersecurity attack’s impact on preliminary Q1 2024 financial results. The company said that: (1) net sales are expected to decrease by 28% from the prior year quarter; (2) gross margins are expected to be down from the prior year quarter; and (3) diluted EPS is expected to be between a loss of $0.75 to a loss of $0.35.

These reports have driven the price of Clorox shares significantly lower.

"We're looking to speak with investors, as well as persons with knowledge who may help us determine when management knew of the attack on Clorox's IT systems occurred," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

