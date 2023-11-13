Submit Release
TODAY: In Los Angeles County, Governor Newsom and Mayor Bass to Provide Update on 10 Freeway Incident

LOS ANGELES COUNTY – This afternoon in Los Angeles County, Governor Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass will be joined by local and state officials to address media regarding the 10 Freeway fire and provide updates on the ongoing response and repair work.

WHEN: Monday, November 13 at 3:15 p.m.

LIVESTREAM:  @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page.

This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only. Media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by no later than Monday, November 13 at 2:00 p.m.  

