Brightspeed Fires Up High-speed Fiber Connectivity in Lorain

Company celebrates official launch with ribbon-cutting and support from local leaders; multi-million-dollar investment will provide high-speed internet to more locations in Ohio

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHARLOTTE, N.C. — November 13, 2023 — Today, Brightspeed, the nation’s fifth largest incumbent local exchange carrier (ILEC), marked an important milestone with local leaders of Lorain, Ohio. The company officially cut the ribbon on its launch of fiber deployment in the city of Lorain and surrounding areas. By the end of 2024, more than 55,000 families and businesses across Lorain, Sheffield Lake, Amherst, Avon and Vermilion will have access to Brightspeed Fiber Internet services.

“More than ever before, residents of Lorain and especially our students need to be connected for learning, business, healthcare and more,” said Mayor Jack Bradley, city of Lorain. “Our residents will benefit from the latest innovation in broadband connectivity. Brightspeed’s offerings help ensure our communities can thrive in today’s connected world and more fully participate in the digital economy.”

Currently, 300,000 Ohio households representing nearly one million people, largely in rural areas like Lorain, lack access to high-speed internet.* Brightspeed is already investing $2 billion in deploying next-generation fiber-optic technology to build a more reliable, super-fast broadband internet network that will reach more than three million homes and businesses across 20 states. This includes 380,000 homes and businesses in Ohio — a state that ranks 38th in the nation when it comes to internet coverage, speed and availability.*

“Expanding access to faster, more reliable, and user-friendly internet has never been more important, whether for work, education, telemedicine, entertainment or simply staying connected,” said Josh Motzer, Brightspeed director of state and local government affairs. “We are looking forward to introducing customers to our innovative Brightspeed products and services that will help Lorain residents and businesses thrive in today’s highly connected world.”

*Reports from Innovate Ohio and Broadband Now

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 6.5 million homes and businesses. Our more than 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit www.brightspeed.com.

