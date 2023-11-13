Dave’s Hot Chicken Taps AI-Powered Loop to Maximize 3rd Party Delivery Profitability

LoopAI Continues to Partner with Growth Brands Looking Toward AI to Streamline Financials and Back-End Operations

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From a 2017 East Hollywood parking lot pop-up to becoming the Fastest Growing Restaurant Chain in America1, Dave’s Hot Chicken has come a long way in a short time. While the company’s recipe for creating some of the most flavorful, crispiest and juiciest chicken around may not have changed, Dave’s Hot Chicken continues to explore ways of leveraging a forward-looking tech stack to streamline operations and maximize system profitability.



With that in mind, the company has engaged LoopAI, a pioneering SaaS provider specializing in maximizing profitability and operational excellence for restaurants in the 3rd party delivery space, to support its growth.

LoopAI’s 3rd party delivery optimization platform provides financial reconciliation and bookkeeping automation, along with real-time store availability management and performance metrics optimization, enabling Dave’s leadership to move swiftly and navigate operational pain points with ease.

“As demonstrated by their sales, growth and overall brand fanaticism, Dave’s Hot Chicken is a best-in-class operation, and we’re thrilled to support them in the evolution of their 3rd party delivery strategy,” said Anand Tumuluru, Co-Founder & CEO at LoopAI.

“Off-premise continues to grow, and we want to ensure we’re positioning ourselves to maximize its profitability,” said Jim Bitticks, Dave’s Hot Chicken’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “LoopAI’s technology allows us to monitor and manage our 3D platforms. Most importantly, it helps make our franchisees more profitable.“

About LoopAI

LoopAI is a pioneering SaaS provider specializing in maximizing profitability and operational excellence for restaurants in the 3rd party delivery space. By addressing critical pain points such as financial reconciliation & bookkeeping, sales tax & franchise fee liability, real-time store availability management, and marketing optimization, LoopAI offers a comprehensive suite designed to elevate the customer experience and financial outcomes for its partners.

About Dave’s Hot Chicken

In a modern-day American dream story, three childhood friends, Chef Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, scraped together $900 to launch Dave’s Hot Chicken in a parking lot, portable fryers and folding tables in tow, in 2017. Dave’s Hot Chicken quickly took off, opening an East Hollywood brick-and-mortar restaurant shortly after, with support from Tommy’s brother, Gary. In 2019, the team struck a deal with Wetzel’s Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis to begin franchising the Dave’s Hot Chicken concept throughout the U.S. and beyond. The company has sold the rights to more than 700 franchise locations in the U.S., Middle East and Canada and will open 70-plus locations this year. Harkening back to an Eater LA blog that helped propel early interest in the brand, the company’s mission is to “blow their minds.” Additional brand investors include Billboard’s Artist of the Decade, Drake, former California First Lady Maria Shriver, actor Samuel L. Jackson, and Good Morning America anchor and retired NFL player Michael Strahan.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Dave’s Hot Chicken

josh@daveshotchicken.com



