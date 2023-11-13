Purpose Investments Wins Again at Fund Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is proud to announce that its Purpose Strategic Yield Fund (the “Fund”) won Best Fund over 5 Years in the High Yield Fixed Income category at the 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards.



“This award is a great reflection of the excellence of the Fund’s portfolio management team, their investment process, and philosophy,” said Vlad Tasevski, Head of Asset Management, Institutions, and Investors at Purpose.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The merit of the winners is based on objective, quantitative criteria using Lipper’s proven proprietary methodology, which can be viewed here.

“This honour validates the Fund’s deep-value fundamental research in identifying fixed-income securities with the best asymmetric risk/reward opportunities,” said Morningstar 5-star rated fund manager Sandy Liang, Head of Fixed Income at Purpose. “Trusting our credit investing philosophy and experience through multiple business cycles has paid off for our unitholders and helped them reach their financial goals. I’d like to thank the entire investment team at Purpose, specifically Jeremy Lin, Ilia Verpakhovski, and Ragheb Othmani, who are crucial in contributing to the Fund’s success.”

Purpose Investments boasts an industry-renowned ETF and fund lineup, which includes an award-winning active fixed-income strategy, the Purpose Credit Opportunities Fund (TSX: CROP), and the world’s first high-interest savings ETF, the Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSX: PSA), among others. Learn more about Purpose’s ETFs and funds here: www.purposeinvest.com.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

For more than 30 years and in over 17 countries worldwide, the highly respected Refinitiv Lipper Awards have honoured funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers and focus the investment world on top funds. The merit of the winners is based on entirely objective, quantitative criteria. This, coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige and ensures the award has lasting value. Renowned fund data and proprietary methodology are the foundation of this prestigious award qualification, recognizing excellence in fund management. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with approximately $18 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

