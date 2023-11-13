Cribl Earns Spot on the CRN® 2023 Stellar Startups List

Data company recognized for channel growth and best-in-class IT technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the data engine for IT and security, announced today that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Cribl to its 2023 Stellar Startups list in the big data category. This annual list, previously known as CRN Emerging Vendors, recognizes fast-rising technology manufacturers committed to delivering leading-edge solutions that propel innovation and growth in the IT channel.



Cribl’s data engine is purpose-built for IT and Security, and features the industry's leading observability pipeline, an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, and the first-ever search-in-place solution. Last month, Cribl announced it has surpassed $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), growing from $1 million to $100 million in ARR in less than four years and becoming the fourth-fastest infrastructure company to reach centaur status. Cribl has previously been recognized by CRN in 2023 on CRN’s Big Data 100 list, CRN’s Partner Program Guide , and Zac Kilpatrick’s inclusion in CRN’s Channel Chiefs for the second consecutive year.

“Cribl is honored to be recognized on CRN’s Stellar Startups list. As a partner-first organization, we believe partners are critical to delivering customers with the choice and flexibility that our products provide,” said Zac Kilpatrick, vice president of global channels and alliances at Cribl. “This recognition is a testament to our work together with our partners to expand the market and deliver best-in-class technology that gives customers control over their data.”

Companies on the 2023 Stellar Startups list are all six years old or younger. They are selected across categories including artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), application development/DevOps, big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security, and storage.

The technology vendors featured on the CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list have a deep understanding of the unique needs of the IT industry, enabling solution providers to overcome complicated market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue, and deliver solutions that will ensure the IT channel’s continued success.

“With the 2023 Stellar Startups list, CRN spotlights emerging technology vendors creating groundbreaking products that support customer and solution provider success in the ever-changing IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. “As a trusted industry resource, the Stellar Startups list empowers solution providers with exclusive insights into the latest cutting-edge IT channel technologies.”

The CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list will be featured in the December 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/StellarStartups .

About Cribl

Cribl makes open observability a reality for today's tech professionals. The Cribl product suite defies data gravity with radical levels of choice and control. Wherever the data comes from, wherever it needs to go, Cribl delivers the freedom and flexibility to make choices, not compromises. It's enterprise software that doesn't suck, enables tech professionals to do what they need to do, and gives them the ability to say "Yes." With Cribl, companies have the power to control their data, get more out of existing investments, and shape the future of IT and Security. Founded in 2018, Cribl is committed to being the data company for IT and Security with a remote-first workforce and an office in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.cribl.io or our LinkedIn, Twitter, or Slack community.

Media Contacts:

Mike Ferris

media@cribl.io