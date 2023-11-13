King’s welcomes Dr. Cristina Stanciu as its first Fulbright Canada Research Chair in Justice and Reconciliation

LONDON, Ontario, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King’s is pleased to welcome Dr. Cristina Stanciu as our first Fulbright Canada Research Chair in Justice and Reconciliation for the 2024 Winter term.

About the Role of Fulbright Canada Research Chair in Justice and Reconciliation

As the Fulbright Canada Research Chair, Dr. Stanciu will explore concepts of justice and reconciliation, with a special focus on the role of religion and religious institutions in truth and reconciliation processes in the context of colonialism and racism in the Americas or globally.

During her tenure as the Fulbright Research Chair, Dr. Stanciu will conduct her research project, Indigenous Education and the Literature of the Boarding Schools in the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, she will mentor students in research and related activities and engage with the King’s community through knowledge mobilization events.

About Dr. Stanciu

Dr. Stanciu received her PhD at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. She has received an MA in English from Emporia State University, an MA in American Cultural Studies and BA in English from AI. I. Cuza University. She is an Associate Professor of English and the Director of the Humanities Research Center at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). In April 2023, the College of Humanities and Sciences awarded her the Distinguished Service Award.

Dr. Stanciu is an immigrant scholar of Indigenous and Multiethnic Literatures of the United States. Her scholarly and teaching expertise is in Native American and Indigenous Studies (NAIS), Multiethnic Literatures of the U.S. (MELUS), Progressive Era literature and visual culture (especially silent film), and critical theory. Dr. Stanciu has brought her areas of expertise together in four books (two monographs, one scholarly edition, and one edited collection), three edited journal special issues, over a dozen peer-reviewed articles and book chapters, and other contributions that illuminate the extensive histories of Indigenous and immigrant literatures, and provide new ways to read comparatively across several fields.

Dr. Stanciu also contributes to several fields through her national service. She is the current editorial board member of the journal of the Modern Language Association of America, and NAIS, and book review editor of MELUS from 2020-2023.

Quotes

Dr. Cristina Stanciu, Fulbright Canada Research Chair in Justice and Reconciliation

“I am delighted to have been selected as the Fulbright Canada Research Chair in Justice and Reconciliation at King's during the 2023-2024 academic year. I look forward to working with faculty and students at King's, as well as community members, and to sharing my current work on the project Indigenous Education and the Literature of the Boarding Schools in the U.S. and Canada. Most importantly, I look forward to listening and learning. This is a wonderful opportunity for research collaborations in Indigenous and First Nations Studies, as well as dialogue with local Indigenous community members, which I'm very much looking forward to meeting.”

Dr. Robert Ventresca, Interim Vice-President Academic Dean

“Truth-seeking and truth-telling are fundamental to King’s mission as a university. Considering the role Catholic educational institutions played historically to sustain the structures, mentalities, and practices of colonial racism and violence, we believe that King’s has a special responsibility to serve as a forum for truth and reconciliation. The decision to dedicate our first-ever Fulbright Canada Research Chair to the theme of Justice and Reconciliation will, we hope, be seen as a tangible sign of our sincere commitment to understanding, dialogue and healing.”

Jennifer Slay, Director of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Decolonization (EDID)

“We, in the EDID office at King’s University College, are very excited to meet and work with Dr. Stanciu this upcoming academic year. The work that they are doing, the first of its kind, will hopefully forge a path to ensure that we are preserving the true histories of our Indigenous brothers and sisters. History can be painful, it can be ugly and it can be disgraceful. However, understanding and recognizing true history will help us to prevent a repeat of the horrors of our past. We welcome Dr. Stanciu with open arms and again, look forward to participating in supporting the work that they are doing.”

About King’s University College

King’s is a public Catholic University which welcomes students of all faith backgrounds. Located in London, Ontario, Canada, King’s provides general and honours degree programs through its affiliation with Western University in the liberal arts, social sciences, management, and a master's degree in social work. Institutionally autonomous, King’s is academically affiliated with Western University, and King’s graduates receive a Western University degree. The King’s community is centered on the values of social justice, equality and the education of the whole person.

For more information, please contact:

Jane Antoniak, MCM, APR

Director, Communications & Media Relations

King’s University College

266 Epworth Ave. London, ON

jane.antoniak@kings.uwo.ca

519-719-9366

@kingsatwestern

www.kings.uwo.ca