The Magical Krewe of Mad Hatters to Enchant Jefferson Parish with Family Gras Parade on February 3, 2024
We aim to bridge the gap between fantasy and reality, bringing the community together through a shared sense of wonder. Our lineup this year is particularly special...”NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a robust roster of over 800 members, the Krewe is set to command the streets of Jefferson with an impressive cavalcade of 34 floats. Each float, meticulously crafted, will depict scenes and characters from the beloved Alice in Wonderland story, aiming to transport spectators into a world of fantasy and playfulness. Churning up the magic to the highest level, Blaine Kern Studios has partnered with MadHatters as the new float builders…presenting the finest Mardi Gras has to offer. Joey and Gwen Lacoste, the founders and captains of the Krewe, reflect on the ensemble’s vision, stating, “We aim to bridge the gap between fantasy and reality, bringing the community together through a shared sense of wonder. Our lineup this year is particularly special, featuring a diverse array of talented performers and local celebrities who are as passionate about this vision as we are.” Innovative Parade Features and Esteemed Roles
— Joey Lacoste
The parade will be enlivened by the rhythmic beats and musical prowess of Rockin’ Dopsie as “The MadHatter”, Vince Vance in the esteemed role of “The Grand Marshal”, and Dalila Seruntine (of Groovy 7) taking on the persona of “Alice”.
The Royal Court will feature an array of local celebrities. Rob Krieger - “The Black Knight”; Zack Fradella - “The King of Hearts”; Sula Kim, Sharief Ishaq and Darryl Forges will be “The Cheshire Cats”; Davin Bartolotta – “The Red Queen”; Leslie Spoon – “The White Queen”. Ken Bertholot will roll in a signature Smokin’ Caterpillar float. Scoot, Amanda Shaw and Ian Hoch will host a WWL Radio float celebrating LSU Championships and Bobby Hebert, Mike Detilier and Mike Hoss will host an exclusive Kern “Who Dat Nations” float.
Melodic Lineup – A Symphony of Wheels
An eclectic array of bands will accompany the parade. The king will not just be waving a wand. The MadHatter, Rockin’ Dopsie, will be in full mode of entertainment along with his band as will Dalila Seruntine of the Groovy 7 band. Vince Vance will also be performing … with his Valiants in full regalia. Complimenting this incredible emsemble, you can expect to see and hear Bag of Donuts, Harvey Jesus and Fire, Crescent, Abdul and the Tentmakurs, Paper Chase, Four Unplugged, Da Funkey PawPaws, Carl Mack, Amanda Shaw, The Ramblers, Red Wolf Brass Band, and Foret Tradition. It’s a magical concert on wheels!
Distinctive Throws and Interactive Experiences
A signature aspect of the Krewe’s participation is the iconic custom hats, poised to be dispersed among the crowd as coveted keepsakes. Along with the hats are lighted scepters, MadHatter footballs, lighted MadHatter beads, MadHatters cups, doubloons and MadHatter T-shirts. These throws are not merely tokens but represent the creative spirit and thematic dedication that the Krewe embodies.
Community Mission
The Magical Krewe of MadHatters stands out for its dynamic parade presentations and its deep-rooted commitment to community engagement, emphasizing inclusivity and community connection. “Our parade is a canvas for the collective creativity of the community, a place where the lines between the spectators and the spectacle blur into a shared experience of joy and unity.” Membership is open to men, women and children. This allows families and friends to join together for a magical experience they will cherish for a lifetime. The parade is uniquely led by a Jesus float, which last year handed out over 8,000 Bibles. This float is sponsored by CVC, Coalition of Voices for Christ. This year, the music on this float will be presented by Lifesongs … a local Christian radio station. The principle sponsor of the parade is Louisiana Dental Center which will feature a mascot float emphasizing that February is National Children’s Dental Health month. Toothbrushes will be the principle throw from this float. Louisiana Dental Center will also sponsor a float for Make a Wish Foundation, fulfilling the special wish of so many children. New Orleans is the home of one of the finest Dental Schools in our country. LSU School of Dentistry will have a special feature float this year titled, “When You’re Smiling, the Whole World Smiles with You”.
Bash
As a precursor to the parade, the Krewe will host the Magical MadHatters Bash, inviting community members to revel in the spirit of the event and foster a sense of camaraderie in anticipation of the parade spectacle. This year, Vince Vance will be passing his MadHatters Hat to Rockin Dopsie at the Ponchartrain Center in Kenner, La. Dalila Seruntine will be honored as the 2024 Alice and the Royal Court will be acknowledged during the presentation. The Bash will be held on Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 7:30 PM to 11:30 PM. Bag of Donuts will be entertaining. Tickets are for sale on the MadHatters website.
For More Information
For more details regarding the parade, the Magical MadHatters Bash, or the Krewe itself, interested parties are encouraged to reach out to the Krewe’s website.
