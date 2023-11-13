Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,634 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,519 in the last 365 days.

Global synthesis of the status and trends of ocean acidification impacts on shelled pteropods

Global synthesis of the status and trends of ocean acidification impacts on shelled pteropods

Published 13 November 2023 Science Leave a Comment
Tags: Antarctic, Arctic, biological response, chemistry, mollusks, morphology, North Pacific, physiology, zooplankton

The accumulation of anthropogenic CO₂ in the ocean has major ecological, socioeconomic, and biogeochemical impacts, with repercussions for the ocean as a critical carbon sink. Ocean acidification (OA) disproportionately affects marine calcifiers, among which pelagic zooplanktonic pteropods play a significant role in carbonate export. The pteropod, due to the susceptibility of its aragonite shell to rapid dissolution, is one of most vulnerable groups and a key indicator for OA regional monitoring, but its regional sensitivities have not yet been extrapolated over global scales. To delineate spatial and temporal changes in pteropod shell dissolution, global OA status and the OA rate of change were evaluated, based on gridded climatologies of observations and using a Regional Ocean Modeling System (ROMS) biogeochemical/ecosystem model. Pteropods, which dominate in the polar and subpolar regions, are characterized by low aragonite saturation state and low buffering capacity, where extended pteropod subsurface dissolution is projected. We show that pteropods are most susceptible to OA in the polar regions, subpolar North Pacific, and eastern boundary upwelling system regions, particularly the California and Humboldt Current Systems. Rates of acidification and corresponding increases in pteropod shell dissolution are projected to be the fastest in the North and South Equatorial Currents. These are the regions with the greatest impacts on pteropods and biogeochemical implications.

Bednaršek N., Feely A. R., Greg Pelletier G. & Desmet F., 2023. Global synthesis of the status and trends of ocean acidification impacts on shelled pteropods. Oceanography 36(2/3): 130-137. Article (subscription required).

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

Global synthesis of the status and trends of ocean acidification impacts on shelled pteropods

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more