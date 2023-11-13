ACAP names Noridian as a preferred vendor

The national trade association represents plans who serve more than 25 million people

FARGO, N.D., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian), a leader in developing operational solutions for health care programs nationwide, has been named a preferred vendor by the Association for Community Affiliated Plans (ACAP). The selection signifies Noridian’s commitment to support ACAP’s mission to provide high-quality health care to people with low incomes and complex health care needs. As a preferred vendor, Noridian will now offer its customizable, high-quality operational solutions to ACAP’s 80 not-for-profit safety net health plans.



"Safety net health plans are constantly working to improve quality of care and customer experience while also managing new technologies, regulations and services,” said ACAP CEO Margaret A. Murray. “Our member plans look forward to learning more about what Noridian can do to streamline day-to-day operations."

Currently, Noridian works with federal, state and health plans nationwide who serve nearly 400,000 providers and more than 25 million people, including rural and indigenous communities. Noridian’s solutions allow health plans to implement services faster, scale operations, improve member and provider outcomes, and manage compliance risk. With nearly 60 years of experience, Noridian is well positioned to elevate ACAP’s health plans through its product suite, including provider management, utilization management and payment integrity, contact centers, and claims management.

“We are honored to be named a preferred vendor by ACAP so we can work toward our common goal of enabling access to quality health care,” says Woody Barela, senior vice president and chief growth officer at Noridian. “This recognition allows us to extend our industry expertise and administrative services to new health plans so they can focus on improving the health and well-being of their members.”

If you are a health plan experiencing operational or workforce challenges, reach out via Noridian’s Contact Us page to learn how we can help. Noridian’s shared resources model encompasses expertise, human capital and technology to alleviate common challenges facing health plans. For more information about Noridian, visit www.noridian.com.

About Noridian Healthcare Solutions

Noridian Healthcare Solutions, LLC (Noridian) develops solutions for federal, state and commercial health care programs through a full suite of innovative offerings, including claims processing, medical review, and contact center and provider administrative services. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota, with staff located throughout the nation, Noridian administers people-first services across all 50 U.S. states. Leveraging its decades of experience, the Noridian team designs and implements customizable, high-quality solutions to eliminate common health care barriers, enabling access to care. For more information, visit www.noridian.com.



