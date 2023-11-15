CU*SOUTH Forges Strategic Partnership with C3 Technology Advisors
Collaboration will empower credit unions to make informed, strategic IT decisions.
At CU*SOUTH, we are committed to ensuring that credit unions have access to the latest and most innovative technology... this partnership is a significant step toward achieving that goal.”FAIRHOPE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CU*SOUTH, a 100% credit union-owned credit union service organization (CUSO) that provides essential products and solutions for credit unions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with C3 Technology Advisors, a dynamic technology consulting firm renowned for its expertise in navigating the complex world of IT solutions. The collaboration aims to provide CU*SOUTH's credit union partners with access to top-tier technology services and resources.
— Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH
With a shared commitment to professional excellence, responsive service, agility and innovation, CU*SOUTH and C3 Technology Advisors join forces to ensure credit unions across the nation have the technological edge needed to excel in a rapidly evolving industry. CU*SOUTH's mission of fostering strong credit unions aligns seamlessly with C3's dedication to enabling clients to make well-informed technology buying decisions.
With a laser focus on the credit union industry, C3 Technology Advisors brings an array of specializations to the partnership, encompassing Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, SD-WAN, IaaS/DRaaS, colocation, cloud-based UC, WAN/ISP, and cloud contact center. This alliance will empower credit unions associated with CU*SOUTH to navigate the ever-changing technology landscape effectively.
Matthew Toth, founder and lead consultant of C3 Technology Advisors, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership.
"We are thrilled to partner with CU*SOUTH to ensure that every credit union it works with has access to the best possible technology they need to accomplish their goals,” said Toth. “We look forward to helping them make informed technology choices that drive their success."
Bob West, CEO of CU*SOUTH, said he looks forward to a fruitful partnership that will benefit the credit union movement.
"At CU*SOUTH, we are committed to ensuring that credit unions have access to the latest and most innovative technology that their members desire,” said West. “This partnership with C3 Technology Advisors is a significant step toward achieving that goal. Together, we will empower credit unions to thrive in the digital age."
The collaboration between CU*SOUTH and C3 Technology Advisors represents a powerful synergy of shared values, expert knowledge and a resolute dedication to serving the credit union community with excellence.
For more information about CU*SOUTH, visit the CU*SOUTH website.
For more information about C3 Technology Advisors, visit the C3 Technology Advisors website.
About CU*SOUTH
CU*SOUTH is a 100% credit union-owned CUSO with a mission to grow strong credit unions. The company provides core software solutions, essential services and collaborative partnerships to help credit unions achieve their strategic goals and serve their communities. CU*SOUTH is part of the cuasterisk.com network of CUSOs. For more information, visit cusouth.com.
About C3 Technology Advisors
C3 Technology Advisors is a technology consulting firm and distributor for midsize to enterprise customers. The firm specializes in UCaaS, WAN/ISP connectivity, SD WAN, cybersecurity, IaaS, DRaaS, cloud contact center, colocation, and dark fiber. Renowned for helping clients choose the right products at the right price point with the right vendors, C3 enables clients to make better technology buying decisions through the use of proprietary tools, unbiased research, pricing benchmarks, client interview data, and extensive engineering back office. For more information, visit c3techadvisors.com.
