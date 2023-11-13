Press Releases

11/13/2023

Governor Lamont Announces Launch of Microtransit Pilot Program

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto today announced that the Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) is awarding funding to nine transit districts and municipalities in Connecticut to develop and pilot an on-demand microtransit service.

Microtransit service is an accessible, on-demand mode of transportation that uses a smartphone app or phone number to request and schedule a ride within designated service areas.

“Microtransit is bringing additional transportation services to more people,” Governor Lamont said. “With first and last mile connections, gaps in Connecticut’s extensive public transportation system will be closed. Whether it’s going to an appointment, grabbing a bite to eat, or meeting up with friends and family, microtransit service improves the quality of life for our residents.”

“The CTDOT Microtransit Pilot Program is integral to the continued modernization of our state’s robust public transportation system and makes Connecticut more accessible to more people,” Commissioner Eucalitto said. “Thank you to Governor Lamont and the state legislature for supporting our efforts to provide transportation alternatives to communities currently unserved or underserved by public transportation.”

The following municipalities and transit service providers were selected to participate in the pilot program:

Estuary Transit (River Valley Transit) : Three pilots serving Madison and Guilford, and portions of East Hampton and Middletown

Greater Bridgeport Transit : Serving Trumbull

Greater Hartford Transit : Serving Enfield and portions of East Windsor

Milford Transit : Serving Milford

New Haven : Serving Hill, West River, Dwight, Edgewood, Beaver Hills, and West Rock neighborhoods with connections to existing transit services

Norwalk Transit District : Serving Norwalk

Southeastern Area Transit (SEAT) : Serving portions of Stonington, Mystic, Noank and Waterford

Stamford : Serving a five-mile boundary within the city

Valley Transit District : Serving the Ansonia Train Station, Derby, and Shelton areas

The Microtransit Pilot Program was authorized by Public Act 22-40 and solicitation for projects was released in January 2023. The solicitation sought proposals from eligible and qualified applicants. Microtransit services within the awarded municipalities or transit district service areas will begin within six months of the award. The pilot program will last for two years with the possibility of two one-year extensions exercisable by CTDOT, based on performance and ridership.

In addition to this new pilot program, existing microtransit services in Connecticut include XtraMile (Estuary Transit District), Wheels 2U Norwalk and Wheels 2U Westport (Norwalk Transit District), and New London Smart Ride and Stonington HOP Service (Southeast Area Transit District).