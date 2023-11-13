DEBBIE ALLEN DANCE ACADEMY PRESENTS “HOT CHOCOLATE NUTCRACKER”
IN ASSOCIATION WITH ANNENBERG FOUNDATION AND THE RHIMES FAMILY FOUNDATIONLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA) – in association with Annenberg Foundation and The Rhimes Family Foundation – returns with what has become the new holiday tradition – the reimagined, award-winning production of “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” December 7 - 10, 2023 at the Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center. The Hot Chocolate Nutcracker has become iconic with its original score, diverse dance styles and of course, its laugh out loud humor. The 2023 production features guests artists Amanda Smith of Dance Theatre of Harlem as the Fairy Queen, Carlo Imperato (Fame/Grey’s Anatomy) performing the role of “Harvey of the Rat Pack,” Vivian Nichole Williams as Myrtle, and Jean-Victor Mackie as the Nutcracker Prince.
Guests can extend their experience before each matinee at the Fairy Queen Tea, complete with catered tea, hot cocoa bar, cast member meet/greet, surprise guests, and a giveaway for the Fairy Queen's custom-designed, artisan pointe shoes. Tickets available now at www.debbieallendanceacademy.com.
Debbie Allen has taken the ballet classic and given it fresh, new context with lively characters, new music by industry legends, diverse choreography, spectacular aerial arts, and state-of-the-art projection to create an immersive, vibrant, and memorable theater experience for all ages. Hot Chocolate Nutcracker is an international sensation made evergreen by the Netflix documentary, “Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.”
“‘Hot Chocolate Nutcracker’ has been delighting audiences going on a dozen years with 100 performances. We’re excited to once again bring this reimagined holiday tradition to Los Angeles audiences,” said Debbie Allen, founder and artistic director, DADA. “Don’t miss it! I won’t miss it because I’m still in it!”
The “Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” story starts on Christmas Eve as the Johnsons host a grand party. The Christmas gifts are shared and young Kara receives a Nutcracker filled with her favorite: hot chocolate. She falls asleep and the journey begins when the Nutcracker comes alive! Three wise cracking mice from New York City – "The Real Rat Pack" – take over the story and Kara travels to many new lands of wonder, from Candy Cane Land, Egypt, the Indian Rainforest/Bollywood, to Jazzland, Russia, and the Land of the Kimono Dolls.
“Hot Chocolate Nutcracker” is written, directed and choreographed by Debbie Allen with original score by Arturo Sandoval, Mariah Carey, James Ingram, Chau-Giang Thi Nguyen, and Thump. Evening shows take place on Thursday, December 7, Friday, December 8, and Saturday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m., with 2:00 p.m. matinee shows on December 9 and 10. Fairy Queen Tea offered prior to Saturday and Sunday matinees only. Show tickets start at $50. Tickets to The Fairy Queen Tea prior to matinees performances (12:30 – 1:30 p.m.) are $45 (sold separately).
For more information visit www.debbieallendanceacademy.com and the DADA social channels: Facebook, Instagram and X.
ABOUT DEBBIE ALLEN DANCE ADADEMY
The Debbie Allen Dance Academy, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is committed to expanding the reach of dance and performing arts to enrich, inspire, and transform the lives of thousands of young people in the Greater Los Angeles area, across the country and around the world. DADA has become renowned for its faculty, furthering the art of dance, especially among the disenfranchised Black and Latino communities, and the artists who have emerged from the facility. The organization’s success is built on the principle that the character, education and creativity ignited through arts education are invaluable to individual achievement and our success as a nation.
Nerissa R. Silao
NRS Public Relations
+1 310-874-9230
email us here