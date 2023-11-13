Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,260 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,137 in the last 365 days.

Agility CMS Wins Small Feature Award at Boye & Co Aarhus 2023

Collaboration Chat

Collaboration Chat

Feature Award Winners

Feature Award Winners

As a company that values innovation, this award cements Agility as the CMS trusted by companies looking for future-proof solutions.

The days of the lonely content editor are officially over.”
— Joel Varty, CTO
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This esteemed recognition was awarded to Agility CMS for its revolutionary Preview Centre with collaboration, an upcoming feature set to transform the content management landscape.

The Small Feature Award, an annual celebration of the subtle yet impactful components that elevate products, showcased the best small features of various systems. The event highlighted the indispensable role of these unsung heroes in enhancing workplace efficiency and productivity.

Agility seized the spotlight this year, showcasing their latest small feature, collaborative live preview, through a concise and compelling six-minute presentation. Attendees enthusiastically voted for their favourite entry, solidifying Agility CMS's victory and acknowledging the monumental efforts behind the development of the Preview Centre.

Joel Varty, CTO of Agility CMS, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the award, stating, "We are thrilled to receive recognition for our collaboration feature, which works with our new live preview. Congratulations go out to our engineering team for their hard work in bringing this idea to reality. This feature exemplifies our dedication to providing our users with intuitive, cutting-edge solutions that streamline their workflow and enhance their overall experience. The days of the lonely content editor are officially over."

After receiving the award, the panel of five judges confided with Varty that they were glad that the popular vote portion of the contest was overwhelmingly in support of their decision.

Harmonie Poirier
Agility CMS
+ 19057084155
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Agility CMS Wins Small Feature Award at Boye & Co Aarhus 2023

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more