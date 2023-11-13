Agility CMS Wins Small Feature Award at Boye & Co Aarhus 2023
As a company that values innovation, this award cements Agility as the CMS trusted by companies looking for future-proof solutions.
The days of the lonely content editor are officially over.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This esteemed recognition was awarded to Agility CMS for its revolutionary Preview Centre with collaboration, an upcoming feature set to transform the content management landscape.
— Joel Varty, CTO
The Small Feature Award, an annual celebration of the subtle yet impactful components that elevate products, showcased the best small features of various systems. The event highlighted the indispensable role of these unsung heroes in enhancing workplace efficiency and productivity.
Agility seized the spotlight this year, showcasing their latest small feature, collaborative live preview, through a concise and compelling six-minute presentation. Attendees enthusiastically voted for their favourite entry, solidifying Agility CMS's victory and acknowledging the monumental efforts behind the development of the Preview Centre.
Joel Varty, CTO of Agility CMS, expressed his enthusiasm regarding the award, stating, "We are thrilled to receive recognition for our collaboration feature, which works with our new live preview. Congratulations go out to our engineering team for their hard work in bringing this idea to reality. This feature exemplifies our dedication to providing our users with intuitive, cutting-edge solutions that streamline their workflow and enhance their overall experience. The days of the lonely content editor are officially over."
After receiving the award, the panel of five judges confided with Varty that they were glad that the popular vote portion of the contest was overwhelmingly in support of their decision.
