Advantage Solutions releases 2023 Private Brand Intelligence Report

The report, conducted by Daymon, the global experts in private brand development, indicates that 92% of consumers trust private brands as much as or more than national brands and 83% of consumers view private brands as a better value for their money than national brands.

“Increasing levels of trust, quality and value are prompting consumers to flock to private brands in record fashion,” said Jim Griffin, president of Daymon North America, a division of Advantage Solutions. “It’s a huge opportunity for suppliers and retailers to invest in innovation and leverage the shifting consumer perceptions of and desire for private brands.”

The rising consumer affinity for private brands is prompting the development of three innovation pillars that are shaping product and retail innovation across both food and non-food categories.

Innovation Pillar 1: Purchasing with Purpose: Consumers are leading the charge making intentional purchasing decisions, seeking items with positive health, environmental, social, and community impact. According to the report, 83% of consumers are interested in a healthier lifestyle, leading 70% of consumers to exert more effort into selecting nutrient-dense and healthier foods than they did a year ago. Additionally, nearly one-third of shoppers say they are looking for retailers to help guide them to make healthier decisions and are interested in retailers providing more free samples to help them try new items. Beyond plant-forward options, consumer interest in total sustainability also is driving purposeful purchasing, with 83% of consumers interested in seeing more non-food, sustainable offerings.

Pillar 3: Uniquely for Me: Now more than ever, shoppers are looking for brands to deliver immersive and share-worthy product experiences that innovate around uniqueness and personalization, dynamic pairings, and sensory levers that elevate flavor, scent, novelty, and aesthetic to drive simple joys and engagements. According to the report, 78% of consumers stated that they seek out new food and beverage flavors and trends, with 30% of shoppers expressing that a bold and unique flavor makes them more likely to try a new product. More than three out of four shoppers have a positive perception of private brands that launch new flavors and limited-time offerings, with these respondents saying new flavors are exciting, contribute to their enjoyment of the in-store experience, and even keep them coming back.



To learn more about the 2023 Private Brand Intelligence Report, download the report at Daymon.com.

