Motobyo Reveals the Science to Selling a Used Car
George Lekas is the Founder & COO of Motobyo®, the automotive marketplace powerhouse designed for everyday consumers, not dealers.
Motobyo is all about helping a private party succeed, and that’s why we took the time to produce this video series.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The used car industry can be a tricky place for private party individuals. The deck is traditionally stacked against the individual, especially an individual consumer who wants to sell their used vehicle successfully.
— George Lekas, Founder & COO of Motobyo
Even the Internet is biased against the individual, with algorithms and formulas that are mysteries to all but the well-informed and search results that can make the process even more confusing.
Now the secrets of successfully selling a used car online have been revealed by Motobyo®, the automotive marketplace designed for everyday people.
A new series of “Pro Tip” videos available free of charge on Motobyo feature proven used car selling tips from automotive professionals. The video series shares real tips and advice from automotive marketplace professionals who know the science behind selling any used car or truck quickly and for more money.
“Private party vehicle sellers in general fail when attempting to sell their vehicle themselves. They generally do not take the proactive steps necessary to make the process easy and hassle-free,” said veteran auto industry pro George Lekas, the Founder and COO of Motobyo. “People don't know what steps to take and why certain steps in the process are so important. One of the common failure points that we help sellers overcome in the video series is proper pricing.
“Sellers must price their used vehicle properly to start with, because the algorithms on websites and search engines work against you if it’s not,” Lekas noted. “What will happen is your car listing will get old and it'll get filtered to the back pages where no shoppers can find it, then you will realize you've made a mistake and you're sick of seeing this car sitting in your driveway. So, you'll reduce your price but now it’s a 35-day-old ad and it's filtered to the back pages due to age even though you've reduced your price. The seller will get no action at the reduced price and set themselves up to be negotiated with by somebody who recognizes that they have the advantage.”
The Motobyo Pro Tip videos cover the seven step “Science of Selling” any used vehicle online quickly and easily.
“There are many little tips and tricks in this video series, very important ones, that consumers probably don’t know,” Lekas said. “Motobyo is all about helping a private party succeed, and that’s why we took the time to produce this video series. These videos are a blueprint for success that anyone can use to sell a car anywhere.”
“There is no other platform that offers a private party individual this type of assistance and opportunity at success. We allow consumers to advertise their vehicle for sale and then put every solution at their fingertips to close a sale quickly. From buyer financing and insurance to vehicle transport and DMV services, our professional grade tools allow a private party seller to do business like they are a dealership,” added Lekas. “The Pro-Tip video series is just one more way that we set sellers on the path to a fast sale and more money in their pocket.”
In addition to the secrets of success selling a used car, Motobyo provides a wealth of free resources and impartial information, empowering both buyers and sellers of used cars with impartial advice they can trust. The robust, free library of pro tips, 'how to' videos, and impartial information, can quickly transform a novice into a pro. All that invaluable content is accessible free of charge from laptops, desktops, and mobile devices.
To learn those secrets and experience the power of Motobyo, visit https://motobyo.com.
