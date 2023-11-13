American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA) Launches Certified Master Health and Wellness Coach Program
American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA) Launches Certified Master Health and Wellness Coach Program
We are proud to announce our partnership with NBHWC as an Approved Health and Wellness Coach Training & Education Program by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC).”RADNOR , PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA), a division of KnowFully Learning Group and a leading provider of health, nutrition, and fitness online education, today announced the launch of its new offering: the Certified Master Health and Wellness Coach program.
AFPA developed this program to meet the demand for high-quality health coaching education; it delivers up-to-date health information and comprehensive coaching strategies. The Certified Master Health and Wellness Coach program is an Approved Health and Wellness Coach Training & Education Program by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC). Graduates of this program are eligible to apply for the HWC Certifying Examination to become a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC).
The NBHWC sets the standards for health and wellness coaching, ensuring that professionals in the field meet rigorous criteria to provide the highest quality of coaching to clients. The NBC-HWC certification is the pinnacle of achievement in the health coaching sector. It represents the profession's highest standard, underpinned by extensive research and the collective expertise of top professionals in the industry.
“AFPA provides a path for professional education and development for health coaches that includes industry-leading credentials while serving our mission to improve the lives of others. We are proud to announce our partnership with NBHWC as an Approved Health and Wellness Coach Training & Education Program by the National Board for Health and Wellness Coaching (NBHWC),” said Diane Vives, Senior Director of Health & Wellness Professional Education for AFPA. “This path also includes specialty certificates in health coaching that offer areas of particular interest, skill development, and client needs that allow professionals to be successful and lead in this growing industry.”
AFPA’s Certified Master Health and Wellness Coach program consists of two parts, the Certified Health and Wellness Coach course, an online, self-paced course which students have up to six months to complete, and the Advanced Health Coaching Intensive [Live] course, which meets twice weekly for two hours remotely via Zoom. Students will receive 35+ hours of video recordings, 48 hours of live class meetings, expert mentorship, access to a private community for support and networking, and practice coaching sessions.
For more information about the program, visit AFPA's website, https://www.afpafitness.com/
About American Fitness Professionals & Associates (AFPA)
AFPA offers training programs and courses that enable health, nutrition, and fitness professionals to enhance their skills, advance their careers, stay up-to-date, and improve client outcomes. The company provides comprehensive, evidence-based, and holistic educational offerings at an affordable price and in a flexible, self-paced format. AFPA was founded in 1994 and acquired by KnowFully Learning Group in 2022.
About KnowFully
KnowFully Learning Group provides continuing professional education, exam preparation courses and education resources to the accounting, finance and healthcare sectors. KnowFully's suite of learning solutions helps learners become credentialed, satisfy required credit hours to maintain credentials, and stay informed on the latest trends and critical changes in their industries over the course of their careers. The company provides exam preparation and continuing education for accounting, finance, and tax professionals under the Surgent Accounting & Financial Education brand. KnowFully's healthcare education brands include CME Outfitters, CE Concepts, PharmCon freeCE, The Rx Consultant, ChiroCredit, IA MED, Psychotherapy.net and American Fitness Professionals & Associates. For more information, please visit www.KnowFully.com.
