Mobisystem’s OfficeSuite goes live on macOS

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global leader in productivity software, Mobisystems, has released the highly anticipated version of OfficeSuite for Mac, bringing their highly popular Documents and Sheets apps to millions of new global users looking for better ways to work.



Already available for Windows, Android and iOS, and with hundreds of millions of downloads, OfficeSuite currently is one of the most popular and supported productivity products on the market. To celebrate the launch of the native macOS version, the 2-in-1 pack with Sheets and Documents will be available for $0.99, for an entire year.

“We’re thrilled to launch OfficeSuite for Mac, which will bring our award-winning office solution to millions of Mac users around the world,” says Nikolay Kussovski, Business Line Manager for OfficeSuite.

“Our team is working hard to offer the same high-level experience that Windows users have enjoyed with Sheets and Documents, and are confident that those on Mac will love working cross-platform and device without boundaries. And, until 30/11, we’re giving them a chance to have the premium edition for a whole year, for $0.99.”

With the all-new Sheets and Documents, Mac users can leverage a familiar user experience to easily create and edit spreadsheets and documents. They can also optimize their workflow and enjoy a high level of flexibility and compatibility with Microsoft Office formats, and other major productivity apps - as well as being able to work with iWork files. And, together with the cross-platform capability to access and sync files across Mac, Windows, Android, and iOS devices on one license, working has never been easier.

Nikolay continues, with “This is just the beginning of the OfficeSuite journey with Mac users: the native Slides module is expected to launch in March, with PDF to follow at a later date. We’re very glad to be able to continue growing the OfficeSuite family, and look forward to offering our Mac users more fantastic ways to work and create.”

OfficeSuite for Mac can be downloaded directly from the App Store, and to take advantage of the offer, users should install the macOS app, where the $0.99 price will be waiting for them.

For more about OfficeSuite for Mac, please visit www.officesuite.com.

For any questions or further comment, please contact henry.walker@mobisystems.com







