ParentShield honoured to be awarded 'Best Use of Innovation or Technology' award for 2023

BURTON ON TRENT, STAFFORDSHIRE, UK, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a resounding victory for technological innovation, ParentShield proudly announces its receipt of the esteemed 'Best Use of Innovation or Technology' award at the 2023 East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire Business Awards. This recognition underscores ParentShield's commitment to child protection in the Telecoms industry.

The East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire Business Awards are renowned for spotlighting businesses that make a significant impact, so winning in the 'Best Use of Innovation or Technology' category is a testament to ParentShield's dedication to pushing the boundaries of innovation to ensure the safety of children. It also acknowledges ParentShield's cutting-edge features, including New Correspondents Alerts, and Social Media setup blocking and alerts, which empower parents with the tools they need to safely provide a first mobile phone to their child.

The esteemed panel of judges recognised ParentShield for its outstanding achievements in utilising technology to address critical issues facing families today. Judge Sam Griffin from JCB expressed his awe, stating, “We were blown away.” This testimony reflects the impactful and impressive nature of ParentShield's innovative solutions.

The award ceremony celebrated not only the technical prowess but also the dedication, ingenuity, and collaborative spirit that defines ParentShield.

"We are thrilled and honoured to receive the award" said Graham Tyers, CEO at ParentShield. "This accolade is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, as well as the trust and support of the parents and families who rely on us for their children's safety.”

ParentShield extends its sincere gratitude to the judges, the entire ParentShield community, and all those who have contributed to this shared triumph. The award is a celebration of collaborative efforts in shaping a better, more secure mobile experience for children everywhere.

ParentShield is the UK’s only Mobile Network designed specifically with children in mind, incorporating a wide range of tools - from call recording to keyword alerts - that allow parents to oversee their child’s phone usage without invading their privacy. It can work with any unlocked feature-phone, smartphone or smartwatch and does not require any app or parental controls to be set on the device. Its features are handled remotely, allowing for optimal convenience while kids retain their independence. The SIMs work across the UK and beyond.

ParentShield was founded in 2018 and has quickly grown to supplying thousands of safe mobile phone contracts to parents, for their children to use.

