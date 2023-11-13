HeartCore Reports Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.



Third Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights

Q3 2023 Revenue of $4.7 million, 150% higher than Q3 2022.

Enterprise software revenue doubled compared to Q3 2022.

Consulting services revenues were only approximately $612,000, as client IPOs have been moved to Q4 2023.

Year-to-Date 2023 revenue of $18.5 million, 172% higher than Q3 2022.

Year-to-Date 2023 Net Loss of $1.8 million, or $(0.07) per share.

Launched its digital experience platform, Daishiwake platform into the U.S. and Japanese markets.

Awarded top market share (15%) in Japan for its CMS platform for eight consecutive years.

Signed eleventh Go IPO contract with GATES GROUP Inc.

Hired the New York-based sales team of Sabatini Global, further augmenting the Company’s headcount in the U.S.

Hosted Nasdaq Listing Guidance seminar for Japanese companies as part of the Company’s Go IPO business development efforts.

Engaged licensing agreement with Marushin Corporation for CONTROLIO software.

Partnered with INTRIX, Inc. to license HeartCore’s Content Management System (CMS).

Management Commentary

“HeartCore’s transformation continued in the third quarter, as we made progress across all facets of our business operations,” said CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “In October, our Content Management System (CMS) platform was awarded as the solution with top market share in Japan for the eighth consecutive year by ITR Corporation, an independent IT consulting research firm. As the market leader in Japan, we are now focused on growing our global footprint. Our acquisition of Sigmaways and the hiring of the New York-based sales team of Sabatini Global provides talented individuals and new technologies to expand our business in the dynamic U.S. market.

“The second and third quarters of 2023 did not turn out exactly like we expected for our consulting service clients, as the IPO market was turbulent, and markets were faced with rising interest rates and economic uncertainty. During the first nine months of 2023, we generated $6.4 million in revenue, primarily from valuation of warrants from our GO IPO consulting services business. Nearly all of that, over $5 million, occurred in the first quarter 2023 when two of our clients launched their IPOs. We have entered into consulting agreements with 11 companies to assist them in their IPO process. With two of them across the finish line and three more companies slated to IPO soon, we anticipate this segment of the business to be a vital growth engine for our organization that will drive significant revenue growth and add value to our balance sheet in the coming quarters.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenues increased 150.4% to $4.7 million compared to $1.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue from customized software development and services as a result of the acquisition of Sigmaways and its subsidiaries, and an increase from Go IPO consulting services as the Company obtained more IPO consulting customers in 2023.

Gross profit increased 151.7% to $0.8 million from $0.3 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily from increased maintenance and support services, customized software development and services, and Go IPO consulting services.

Operating expenses increased to $2.6 million from $2.3 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to general and administrative expenses and research and development expenses, slightly offset by decreases in selling expenses.

Net loss was $2.5 million or $(0.11) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.0 million or $(0.11) per diluted share, in the same period last year.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $2.2 million compared to $7.2 million in December 31, 2022.

Nine Months 2023 Financial Results

Revenues increased 171.6% to $18.5 million compared to $6.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in Go IPO consulting service revenues and received warrants from customers, and an increase from customized software development and services as a result of Sigmaways and its subsidiaries.

Gross profit increased 176.5% to $8.0 million from $2.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in Go IPO consulting service revenues and received warrants from customers, and an increase from customized software development and services as a result of Sigmaways and its subsidiaries.

Operating expenses increased to $8.9 million from $8.1 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increases in general and administrative expenses, offset by a decrease in selling expense, and research and development expenses.

Net loss was about $1.8 million or $(0.07) per diluted share compared to a net loss of $5.3 million or $(0.29) per diluted share, in the same period last year.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believed,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss For the nine months ended September 30, For the three months ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 18,518,431 $ 6,818,774 $ 4,688,908 $ 1,872,476 Cost of revenues 10,548,245 3,935,908 3,860,241 1,543,256 Gross profit 7,970,186 2,882,866 828,667 329,220 Operating expenses: Selling expenses 1,330,747 1,706,250 274,043 771,496 General and administrative expenses 7,305,392 5,832,276 2,172,298 1,513,028 Research and development expenses 289,303 583,762 170,071 58,275 Total operating expenses 8,925,442 8,122,288 2,616,412 2,342,799 Loss from operations (955,256 ) (5,239,422 ) (1,787,745 ) (2,013,579 ) Other income (expenses): Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities (500,762 ) - (271,740 ) - Changes in fair value of investments in warrants (294,565 ) - (460,672 ) - Interest income 64,633 32,256 14,363 21,707 Interest expenses (125,073 ) (39,361 ) (42,619 ) (10,500 ) Other income 176,641 40,645 52,640 15,195 Other expenses (62,701 ) (58,050 ) (25,947 ) (2,826 ) Total other income (expenses) (741,827 ) (24,510 ) (733,975 ) 23,576 Loss before income tax provision (1,697,083 ) (5,263,932 ) (2,521,720 ) (1,990,003 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 58,859 (10,906 ) 19,413 (19,069 ) Net loss (1,755,942 ) (5,253,026 ) (2,541,133 ) (1,970,934 ) Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (419,211 ) - (233,913 ) - Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (1,336,731 ) $ (5,253,026 ) $ (2,307,220 ) $ (1,970,934 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment (85,244 ) 428,118 (90,743 ) 128,705 Total comprehensive loss (1,841,186 ) (4,824,908 ) (2,631,876 ) (1,842,229 ) Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (422,352 ) - (235,094 ) - Comprehensive loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. $ (1,418,834 ) $ (4,824,908 ) $ (2,396,782 ) $ (1,842,229 ) Net loss per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 20,257,020 18,014,483 20,842,690 17,835,027 Diluted 20,257,020 18,014,483 20,842,690 17,835,027





HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,199,565 $ 7,177,326 Accounts receivable 2,562,239 551,064 Investments in marketable securities 757,106 - Prepaid expenses 683,327 538,230 Note receivable 300,000 - Current portion of long-term note receivable 100,000 - Due from related party 42,439 48,447 Other current assets 111,326 220,070 Total current assets 6,756,002 8,535,137 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 752,940 203,627 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,413,814 2,644,957 Intangible asset, net 4,675,000 - Goodwill 3,276,441 - Long-term investments in warrants 2,456,902 - Long-term note receivable 200,000 - Deferred tax assets 222,172 263,339 Security deposits 338,220 244,395 Long-term loan receivable from related party 184,076 246,472 Other non-current assets 67 661 Total non-current assets 14,519,632 3,603,451 Total assets $ 21,275,634 $ 12,138,588 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,779,953 $ 497,742 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 558,394 360,222 Due to related party 7,859 402 Current portion of long-term debts 525,440 697,877 Insurance premium financing 122,279 - Factoring liability 217,250 - Operating lease liabilities, current 365,241 291,863 Finance lease liabilities, current 17,076 19,294 Income tax payables 103,935 2,747 Deferred revenue 1,740,877 1,724,519 Other current liabilities 222,089 53,027 Total current liabilities 5,660,393 3,647,693 Non-current liabilities: Long-term debts 1,351,830 1,123,735 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,113,917 2,421,054 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 68,535 459 Deferred tax liabilities 1,309,000 - Other non-current liabilities 197,817 138,018 Total non-current liabilities 5,041,099 3,683,266 Total liabilities 10,701,492 7,330,959 Shareholders' equity: Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) - - Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 20,842,690 and 17,649,886 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively) 2,083 1,764 Additional paid-in capital 19,431,987 15,014,607 Accumulated deficit (11,910,310 ) (10,573,579 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 282,734 364,837 Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity 7,806,494 4,807,629 Non-controlling interest 2,767,648 - Total shareholders' equity 10,574,142 4,807,629 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 21,275,634 $ 12,138,588



