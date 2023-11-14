Procolored Announces Black Friday Event with Special Offers and VIP Rewards

Procolored Logo

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Procolored, a pioneer in the printing technology sector, is pleased to announce a Black Friday event from November 22nd to November 28th, Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5). This year, Procolored is offering its customers the opportunity to access special discounts and rewards, enhancing the traditional Black Friday shopping experience.

A Unique Black Friday Opportunity

As the Black Friday period draws near, Procolored is preparing to present its customers with special offers. These include attractive deals on Procolored's advanced DTF printers, each paired with unique gifts. Those who choose an L1800 DTF Printer will be provided with an Oven at no extra cost. Additionally, selecting a DTF-PRO Printer comes with the opportunity to obtain a Shaker at a 50% reduced price. Furthermore, opting for a UV DTF Mini Printer includes a complimentary Printer Stand.

Exclusive Benefits for VIP Customers

Procolored appreciates its loyal customers and is delighted to offer exclusive benefits to its VIP members. VIP customers are eligible to earn a $5 gift card for every $100 spent, based on the following criteria:

• A minimum of three cumulative orders.

• An overall order amount exceeding US$7,000.

• At least one order placed in the past 30 days.

• An active subscription to Procolored's email newsletter.

The selection process for VIP customers concludes on November 28th, with the order accumulation period ending on October 28th, 2023, at 23:59 UTC-5. This period includes purchases made during the Black Friday event. VIP rewards will be tracked via unique email subscriptions, and for those with multiple accounts, the account with the highest performance will be considered.

Gift card distribution is scheduled from November 28th to December 1st, and the gift cards will be valid starting December 1st.

Why Choose Procolored

Procolored's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction remains central to its operations. The company's range of DTF printers, including the high-resolution L1800 DTF Printer, the versatile DTF-PRO Printer, and the compact UV DTF Mini Printer, exemplify Procolored's dedication to excellence in printing technology.

A Commitment to Innovation and Quality

Procolored views Black Friday as an opportunity to show appreciation to its customers. The exclusive offers and VIP program are Procolored's way of thanking its loyal customer base for their continued support and trust in the company's products. Procolored's focus extends beyond selling products; it is committed to delivering solutions that enhance the printing experiences of its customers, demonstrating their dedication to quality and innovation.

Procolored's commitment to innovation and quality is further evident in its comprehensive service offerings, including a local after-sales service team in the United States, ensuring prompt and reliable support. This local presence underscores Procolored's dedication to seamless customer experiences and consistent, high-quality service.

Further emphasizing its commitment to quality, Procolored offers a three-year warranty on its products, showcasing the brand's confidence in their durability and performance. This extended warranty period reassures customers of the reliability and excellence of Procolored's printers.

A notable innovation is Procolored's White Ink Filtration and Circulation System in its printers, designed to improve the performance of white ink, optimize printing effects, and reduce the risk of printhead clogging. This system highlights Procolored's commitment to technological advancement and its focus on meeting the evolving needs of the printing industry.

About Procolored:

Procolored is a leader in the printing technology industry, renowned for its innovative solutions and dedication to customer satisfaction. With a team of experts committed to advancing printing technology, Procolored has become a trusted name in the industry, continually shaping the future of printing with its state-of-the-art products and customer-focused approach.

For more information, visit www.procolored.com

