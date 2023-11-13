Integrated Marine Automation System Market Size to Surpass USD 10.38 Billion by 2028, at a 10% CAGR from 2022 to 2028

Integrated Marine Automation System Market

Integrated Marine Automation System Market include ABB, Honeywell International, Inc., Rolls-Royce PLC, Wartsila, Kongsberg, Siemens, and General Electric

Integrated Marine Automation System market is experiencing growth, streamlined solutions that optimize vessel operations, and improve overall efficiency through comprehensive automation integration.” — Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Exactitude Consultancy, “Integrated Marine Automation System Market by Autonomy (Autonomous, Remotely-operated, Partial Automation), Ship Type (Commercial, Defense, Unmanned), End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Solution (Products, Services) and by Region, Global trends and forecast from 2022 to 2028”, The market for Integrated Marine Automation System to anticipate a rise from USD 4.40 billion in 2021 to USD 10.38 billion by 2028, at 10% CAGR over the appraisal period (from 2022 to 2028).

Because Integrated Marine Automation Systems increase a vessel's overall safety and operational efficiency, the market for these systems is growing. The automation system is becoming more and more common in the marine vessel industry because it drastically lowers the need for space and training expenses. The market has benefited from an increase in maritime trade. The market is comprehensively evaluated in the Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market report. The study provides a thorough examination of the market's major segments, trends, drivers, constraints, competitive environment, and other elements that are significantly influencing it.

Recent Developments

• Rolls-Royce has acquired the UK-based integrated marine automation solutions specialist Servowatch Systems from India’s Larsen & Toubro. The new subsidiary’s open automation systems will be fully integrated into MTU’s product range.

• Wartsila signed an agreement to convert a vessel from CBO’s fleet to operate with hybrid propulsion. The ‘CBO Flamengo’ will be the first vessel in Latin America to be fitted with a battery pack for hybrid propulsion, which will improve the vessel’s energy consumption and reduce its carbon footprint.

• Praxis Automation Technology received an order from the dredging company Jan De Nul Group to install a complete new Vessel management system as part of a midlife upgrade package for this vessel.

Integrated Marine Automation System Market Competitive Landscape:

The major vendors in the Integrated Marine Automation System industry are

• ABB

• Honeywell International, Inc.

• Rolls-Royce PLC

• Wartsila

• Kongsberg

• Siemens

• General Electric

• Marine Technologies LLC

• Mitsui E&S Holdings Co., Ltd

• DNV GL, HHI Group.

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market Overview

Software plays a major role in ships. It guarantees the efficient operation of ships, timely health monitoring, and efficient vessel traffic management. Therefore, it is anticipated that the rise in AI-based software development will support the expansion of Integrated Marine Automation Systems. In addition, the growing awareness among ship manufacturers to adhere to maritime safety regulations and the expansion of global seaborne trade are significant factors propelling the growth of the Integrated Marine Automation System Market.

Furthermore, in the near future, the Integrated Marine Automation System Market is anticipated to witness substantial growth prospects due to the establishment of new port cities in emerging economies. Because automated ships travel via satellite routes, there is an increased risk of cyber-attacks due to their widespread use. It is anticipated that the development of smart ships will increase the operational safety and efficiency of the vessels through the use of big data analytics.

It is anticipated that this automation will leave the ships open to hacker attacks. The rise in global threats and potential attacks could hinder the growth of the global market. However, the high cost of training and a shortage of qualified workers to manage and run marine automation systems are impeding the market's expansion. Furthermore, it is anticipated that rising urbanization and population growth in developing nations like China and India will boost the need for maritime trade in these regions, opening up massive growth prospects.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The markets for integrated marine automation systems in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa have all been researched. According to estimates, Asia Pacific will hold the biggest market share worldwide in 2020. Over the years, Asia Pacific has experienced rapid economic development, which has increased maritime trade. Due to the increase in maritime trade, there is a growing need for ships to carry manufactured goods across international borders. As a result, the need for integrated marine automation systems has grown in this area due to the growing number of ships.

Key Market Segments:

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market by Autonomy, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Autonomous

• Remote Operations

• Partial Automation

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market by Ship Type, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Commercial

• Defense

• Unmanned

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market by End Use, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Oem

• Aftermarket

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market by Solution, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• Product

• Services

Global Integrated Marine Automation System Market by Region, 2019-2028, (In USD Million)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East And Africa

