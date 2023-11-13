Health Insurance Market Is Projected to Gain $4, 4.15 trillion by 2028, Growing at a 9.7 % CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global health insurance market growth is attributed to the rise in healthcare expenses, healthcare insurance provisions for the public and private sectors, and the rise of chronic diseases. Based on region, the market across North America region held the major share in 2018.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report released by Allied Market Research, the global health insurance market size was valued at $1.98 trillion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.15 trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers detailed information on current trends, profitable investment pockets, top segments, competitive landscapes, and regional analysis. The report assists market leaders, investors, new competitors, and stakeholders in devising and taking steps to bolster their competitive edge.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2018 $ 1.98 trillion Market Size in 2026 $ 4.15 trillion CAGR 9.7 % No. of Pages in Report 260 Segments Covered Distribution Channel, Insurance Type, Coverage, End User, and Age Group, and Region Drivers The rise in healthcare expenses Healthcare insurance provisions for the public and private sectors The rise of chronic diseases Opportunities Innovations in the field of healthcare insurance products Restraints Strict regulations Long recovery times for claims A lack of awareness of healthcare insurance in rural areas

The global health insurance market is categorized into different segments based on provider, insurance type, and region. It is offered in both two-dimensional and graphical form, permitting an individual or an organization to benefit from approaching the highly profitable and swiftly expanding segments.

The public service segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period-

By provider, the public service providers segment garnered the largest market share in 2018, holding more than half of the global health insurance market revenue, and is expected to maintain the leadership status throughout the forecast period. The private service providers segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The medical insurance segment to lead the trail by 2018-

By insurance type, the medical insurance segment held the major market share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global health insurance market revenue, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The income protection segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

North America region garnered the major share in 2018-

By region, North America dominated the largest market share in 2018, acquiring nearly one-third of the global health insurance market revenue, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2026. However, the Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026.

The report also provides detailed information on the prominent players in the global health insurance market such as China Life Insurance Company Limited, AIA Group Limited, Zurich Insurance Group., Allianz Group, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, Munich Re, Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A., State Farm Group, and Anthem, Inc. These leading players have embraced several strategies such as partnerships, new technological advances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches to maintain their foothold in the market.

Health Insurance Market Key Segments:

By Distribution Channel

DIRECT SALES

BROKERS/AGENTS

BANKS

Others

By Insurance Type

Disease Insurance

Medical Insurance

By Coverage

PREFERRED PROVIDER ORGANIZATIONS (PPOS)

POINT OF SERVICE (POS)

HEALTH MAINTENANCE ORGANIZATIONS (HMOS)

EXCLUSIVE PROVIDER ORGANIZATIONS (EPOS)

By End User Type

GROUP

INDIVIDUALS

By Age Group

SENIOR CITIZENS

ADULT

MINORS

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, France, Spain, Switzerland, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) ASIA- PACIFIC (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

