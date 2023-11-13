Powered Surgical Instruments Market Is Booming Worldwide 2023-2030 |Stryker Corporation,Conmed Corporation,Medtronic Plc
EINPresswire.com/ -- Powered Surgical Instruments are precision-engineered devices used during surgical procedures. These instruments are used to improve surgical operations with high precision and performance. These instruments’ power sources are either electric or pneumatic. Powered Surgical Instruments are complicated devices that aid in the reliability and accuracy of vital surgical procedures.
Powered surgical instruments are medical devices driven by an external power source, such as electricity or compressed gas, which are used to perform various surgical procedures. These instruments offer several advantages, such as increased precision, reduced operative time, and improved patient outcomes. They are widely used in disciplines such as orthopedics, neurology, and cardiovascular surgery. The market for powered surgical instruments is driven by technological advancements in the healthcare sector and the increasing number of surgical procedures being performed worldwide.
List of TOP Players in Market Report are: - Stryker Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., MicroAire Corporation, Medtronic Plc, KLS Martin L.P., DePuy Synthes, Smith & Nephew, Arthrex, Inc, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.
Market Dynamics:
The growth of the powered surgical instruments market can be attributed to two key drivers. Firstly, the rising geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases are driving the demand for surgical interventions. As the elderly population continues to grow, the need for surgeries such as joint replacements, cardiac surgeries, and neurosurgeries is expected to increase. Powered surgical instruments enable surgeons to perform these procedures with increased precision and efficiency, leading to better patient outcomes.
Secondly, advancements in technology have revolutionized the healthcare industry, leading to the development of more advanced and sophisticated powered surgical instruments. The integration of robotics, artificial intelligence, and advanced imaging systems has significantly improved the capabilities of these instruments. The introduction of minimally invasive surgical techniques has also contributed to the growth of the market, as powered instruments enable surgeons to perform complex procedures through smaller incisions.
These drivers are expected to fuel the growth of the powered surgical instruments market over the forecast period. However, cost constraints and the risk of complications associated with these instruments may hinder market growth to some extent.
Market Drivers:
Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries
- Minimally invasive surgeries have gained significant popularity over the past decade due to their numerous benefits, including shorter hospital stays, reduced post-operative pain, and quicker recovery times for patients.
- Powered surgical instruments play a crucial role in performing these procedures, as they offer precision, control, and improved visualization for surgeons.
- The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is expected to drive the growth of the powered surgical instruments market, as healthcare facilities invest in advanced technologies to cater to patient needs and provide better healthcare outcomes.
Technological advancements in surgical instruments
- The healthcare industry is witnessing rapid technological advancements, particularly in surgical instruments, which are becoming more advanced, accurate, and user-friendly.
- Powered surgical instruments are continuously being improved to enhance their efficiency, ergonomics, and safety features.
- These instruments now incorporate advanced technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and data analytics, which provide surgeons with real-time feedback and improve surgical outcomes.
- The increasing adoption of technologically advanced powered surgical instruments is driving market growth by increasing their value proposition and improving patient outcomes.
Market Restraints:
High cost of powered surgical instruments
- Powered surgical instruments are generally more expensive compared to their traditional counterparts, primarily due to the advanced technologies and materials used in their manufacturing.
- The high cost of these instruments can act as a major barrier to their adoption, particularly in emerging economies where healthcare budgets are limited.
- The high cost of powered surgical instruments is expected to restrain market growth, especially in price-sensitive regions, unless manufacturers can develop more affordable options without compromising on quality and performance.
Concerns regarding safety and sterilization
- Powered surgical instruments, similar to any other medical device, need to be properly sterilized to ensure patient safety and prevent the spread of infections.
- There have been instances of instrument-related infections and complications resulting from inadequate sterilization or poor maintenance practices.
- The complex design and intricate components of powered surgical instruments, combined with their frequent usage and exposure to bodily fluids, make their proper cleaning and sterilization a critical challenge for healthcare providers.
The powered surgical instruments market is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements in surgical instruments. However, the market is restrained by the high cost of these instruments and concerns regarding their safety and sterilization. As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, manufacturers need to focus on developing cost-effective powered surgical instruments with enhanced safety features to meet the growing needs of healthcare providers and patients.
Recent Developments:
• In December 2018, Medtronic plc acquired Mazor Robotics and its robot-assisted surgery platform. This acquisition will enhance Medtronic’s powered surgical instruments platform.
• In January 2019, Smith & Nephew plc, the global medical technology business, acquired Ceterix Orthopaedics Inc, the developer of NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System. The acquisition supports the company’s strategy to invest in innovative technologies that meet unmet clinical needs in healthcare.
Questions Answered by the Report:
(1) Which are the dominant players of the Powered Surgical Instruments Market?
(2) What will be the size of the Powered Surgical Instruments Market in the coming years?
(3) Which segment will lead the Powered Surgical Instruments Market?
(4) How will the market development trends change in the next five years?
(5) What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the Powered Surgical Instruments Market?
(6) What are the go-to strategies adopted in the Powered Surgical Instruments Market?
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Market Overview
1.1 Definition
1.2 Assumptions
1.3 Research Scope
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.5 Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030
Chapter 2 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries
2.1 Market (Volume and Value) by Type
2.3 Market (Volume and Value) by Regions
Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis
3.1 Worldwide Production Market Analysis
3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis
Chapter 4 Powered Surgical Instruments Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2023-2023)
Chapter 5 North America Market Analysis
Chapter 6 Europe Market Analysis
Chapter 7 Middle East and Africa Market Analysis
Chapter 8 Asia Pacific Market Analysis
Chapter 9 Latin America Market Analysis
Chapter 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Powered Surgical Instruments Business
Chapter 11 Market Forecast (2023-2030)
Chapter 12 Conclusions
