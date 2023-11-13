AiCallerBot.com Welcomes Eugene Liu to Advisory Board, Supporting Vision of Transformative Customer Experience With AI
AiCallerBot.com Welcomes Eugene Liu to Advisory Board, Supporting Its Vision of Transformative Customer Experience With AI-Driven Communication Solutions”VANCOUVER, CANADA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AiCallerBot.com, a leader in innovative AI-driven communication solutions, proudly announces the addition of Eugene Liu to its advisory board. Eugene brings over two decades of expertise in enterprise communications, collaboration, and customer experience (CX), aligning perfectly with AiCallerBot.com's mission to revolutionize voice services with AI technology.
As the Founder and Principal Analyst at High Castle Research, Eugene is a thought leader in the enterprise communications and customer experience markets. His most recent roles at Sutherland Global and Verizon have equipped him with a unique blend of technical skills and strategic acumen. His accomplishments range from leading CXaaS (Customer Experience-as-a-Service) training initiatives to managing complex telecom transitions, demonstrating his ability to drive impactful change in technology-driven environments. His expertise and insights are expected to significantly contribute to AiCallerBot.com's commitment to enhancing client profitability and inproving customer experience through scalable, 24/7 automated voice services powered by AI agents.
William Tsui, Founder of AiCallerBot.com, remarked, "Eugene's appointment is a milestone for our company. His profound understanding of customer experience and enterprise communication technologies aligns seamlessly with our goal to provide clients with advanced, profitable AI solutions. Eugene’s expertise will be instrumental in enhancing our automated voice services to meet the evolving needs of businesses globally."
Eugene holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from Georgia Tech and a Master’s from the J. Mack Robinson College of Business, Georgia State University. A respected figure in the industry, Eugene's engagement in various educational and editorial initiatives further underscores his commitment to advancing technology in the field.
For more information about AiCallerBot.com and how Eugene Liu's expertise will shape the future of AI-driven communication solutions, please contact hello@AiCallerBot.com
About AiCallerBot.com
AiCallerBot.com is at the forefront of AI communication technology, dedicated to increasing client profitability by providing scalable, automated voice services with AI agents. Operating 24/7, AiCallerBot.com's solutions are designed to revolutionize the way businesses interact with their customers, offering reliable, efficient, and intelligent communication options.
