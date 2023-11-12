Property Insurance Market Is Projected to Gain $38708.5 Billion by 2031, Growing at a 9.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

The global property insurance market is experiencing outstanding growth, owing to the rise in embracing digital transformation in various industries, an increase in the penetration of the internet and mobile devices all over the world, and growth in demand for financial resources among businesses and individuals to purchase home insurance.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report released by Allied Market Research, the global property insurance industry is anticipated to gain $38708.5 billion by 2031, having endorsed a value of $15897.8 billion in 2021, exhibiting a considerable CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of current market dynamics, top winning segments, leading investment pockets, the value chain, the regional analysis, and the competitive landscape. The report is a valuable resource for leading players, new market aspirants, investors, and stakeholders to devise their strategies and strengthen their foothold in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $15897.8 Billion Market Size in 2031 $38708.5 Billion CAGR 9.5% No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments Covered Coverage, Application, End User, and Region Drivers The rise in embracing digital transformation in various industries An increase in the penetration of the internet and mobile devices all over the world Growth in demand for financial resources among businesses and individuals to purchase home insurance Opportunities The surge in prices of real estate in developing countries The increasing rate of development of metropolitan cities around the world Restraints Banks and financial institutions to enforce robust regulations for housing finance

The global property insurance market is categorized into various segments based on coverage, application, end user, and region. The report is presented in both a tabular and graphical format, this helps market players, investors, new market aspirants, and stakeholders to identify the sub-segments to be tapped into to accomplish growth in the future.

By coverage, the fire and theft segment dominate the largest market share in 2021, acquiring more than one-fourth of the global property insurance market, and is predicted to maintain its lead position during the forecast timeframe. On the other hand, the floods and earthquake segment would cite the highest fastest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzed personal property, house damage, and others segments.

By application, the personal segment garnered the major market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global property insurance market revenue, and is expected to maintain its noteworthy growth throughout the forecast period. The enterprise segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.

By end user, the landlords segment held the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global property insurance market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The renters segment, however, showcases the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report also studied the homeowners and others segments.

By region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global property insurance market, and is likely to dominate the market by 2031. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region would portray the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The report also provides an in-depth evaluation of the top market players in the global property insurance market including, American International Group, Inc., Zurich, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, Liberty Mutual Insurance, AXA, Chubb, Allstate Insurance Company, PICC, Allianz, Admiral Group Plc. These players have embraced various techniques which includes the release of new products, partnerships, geographical expansion, and others to increase their presence in the market and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the operating segments, business developments, product portfolio, and strategic moves made by leading players.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global property insurance market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets. Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global property insurance market trends is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Segments

Coverage

Fire and Theft

House Damage

Floods and Earthquake

Personal Property

Others

End User

Landlords

Homeowners

Renters

Others

Application

Personal

Enterprise

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

(U.S., Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Asia- Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

