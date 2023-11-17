Lokko Labs Launches Wraith Scribe: Automatic Blogging Tool and Instant SEO Optimized Blog Content

Wraith Scribe provides easy and simple options to write, while handling all the complicated SEO tasks in the background Wraith Scribe comes with an AI-powered editor. Rephrase, simplify, expand text with ease. Headings are optimally formatted based on your intent. Includes data-driven SEO writing assistant.

AI is amazing. I can't believe how easy it is nowadays to have Wraith do the mundane work for you so you can just focus the fun part of your business.” — Bob Swinson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wraith Scribe has announced the launch of its innovative software service designed to help businesses drive business growth in a cost-effective way. It does this by providing instant, search engine optimized (SEO) blog posts with the push of a button.

Wraith Scribe automates SEO best practices, making it simple to get organic traffic, without the need for costly agencies.

By automatic SEO traffic, the SaaS platform also helps businesses get around the critical problem of ads' ever-increasing cost.

It boasts a wealth of features that deliver tangible benefits to its users bottom-line:

- Attract traffic by effortlessly making SEO-driven blog articles in 1-click.

- Reduced reliance on expensive and unsustainable channels of advertising, cutting down customer acquisition costs.

- Future-proofed content: Evades AI content detectors, so traffic won't plummet when search engines start penalizing AI-generated content.

- Waste nothing with rollover credits. Unused credits get rolled over to the next month so no money's ever wasted.

- Get prompt issue resolution with direct messaging access to the founder.

Bob Swinson, founder, generated over $3,000 in 3 months by using Wraith Scribe to do freelance writing. This success story is a testament to the software's ability to efficiently produce content that resonates with audiences and search engines alike.

Wraith Scribe stands out in a sea of AI writers because it can dodge AI detection, making sure your content stays relevant for the long term. It automatically researches facts and recent events for every article, so you get accurate and trustworthy content. This avoids the common issue with most AI writing tools where they're inaccurate and violates readers' trust.

Unlike many AI content tools that need lots of setup, Wraith Scribe is smarter. It intuitively understands the user's intent and keywords needed with each article. This lets it just 'do the right thing' automatically for SEO, freeing up precious time for business owners and making content easy to create without losing out on quality or good SEO.

For more information about Wraith Scribe and how it can transform your content creation and SEO strategy, please visit wraithscribe.com or contact support@wraithscibe.com. To keep up latest product updates, simply visit Wraith Scribe's update section.