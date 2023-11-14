Missoni Baia Miami Completes Construction in June 2023: Miami Luxury RE LLC Introduces Exclusive Sellers
This is more than a home; it's a lifestyle. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Miami's most coveted waterfront address, crafted in collaboration with the iconic Missoni brand.”MIAMI, FL, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Luxury RE LLC is thrilled to announce the completion of Missoni Baia Miami, a luxurious waterfront condominium in the heart of Miami's exclusive Edgewater neighborhood. As you step into these impeccably designed residences, you are welcomed to luxury waterfront living at its finest.
— Maria Kuzina, CEO of Miami Luxury RE LLC
The 57-story tower stands as a beacon of sophistication, offering breathtaking panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Miami skyline through its floor-to-ceiling windows. Boasting 246 exquisitely appointed residences, Missoni Baia redefines Miami's skyline with its distinctive silhouette and contemporary aesthetic. The spacious open-concept living area seamlessly blends with the gourmet kitchen, featuring top-of-the-line appliances and sleek cabinetry, all in the signature vibrant and colorful Missoni style.
Developed by the renowned OKO Group, led by international real estate developer and entrepreneur Vladislav Doronin, and designed by the world-class architect Asymptote Architecture, Missoni Baia stands as a beacon of sophistication, offering breathtaking panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Miami skyline through its floor-to-ceiling windows. The spacious open-concept living area seamlessly blends with the gourmet kitchen, featuring top-of-the-line appliances and sleek cabinetry, all in the signature vibrant and colorful Missoni style.
Missoni Baia is not just a residence; it's a lifestyle. Residents will enjoy direct access to the bay, a lushly landscaped park, and proximity to Miami's finest dining, shopping, and entertainment, all within the embrace of a Missoni masterpiece.
Every unit at Missoni Baia boasts opulent marble floors, adding a touch of timeless elegance to the luxurious living spaces. The combination of Missoni's signature style and the exquisite marble flooring creates an ambiance of sophistication and comfort.
The Missoni influence is intricately integrated into the design of the building, establishing a distinctive ambiance of luxury and style. From the lively patterns to the meticulous attention to detail, Missoni Baia stands as a testament to the unique design ethos of the iconic Missoni brand.
In addition to the luxurious residences, Missoni Baia is renowned for its world-class amenities. Residents can indulge in an Olympic-size pool, a fitness center, spas, a tennis court, and luxury lifestyle concierge services that cater to their every need.
Missoni Baia offers a range of residences with prices starting from $760,000 to $8.5 million, providing a variety of options to suit the preferences of discerning buyers.
Schedule your private showing today and immerse yourself in the Missoni Baia experience.
For more information about Missoni Baia Miami and the exclusive sellers, please visit the Miami Luxury RE LLC website https://missonibaiaresidences.com/ or contact our dedicated sales team at +1.754-217-1402.
About Miami Luxury RE LLC:
Miami Luxury RE LLC is a leading real estate development and brokerage firm specializing in luxury properties in the Miami area. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences, Miami Luxury RE LLC has become synonymous with the epitome of luxury living in one of the world's most sought-after real estate markets.
In an exciting update, Miami Luxury RE LLC has once again emerged as a shining star in the world of real estate. Recently awarded the prestigious USA Property Awards 2023-2024 in four categories, including Best Real Estate Agency Single Office FL, USA; Best Real Estate Agency Marketing FL, USA; Best Real Estate Agency Single Office USA; and Best Real Estate Agency Marketing USA, this recognition underscores the firm's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in luxury real estate.
"This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of luxury real estate. It wouldn't have been possible without the trust and support of our incredible clients, our dedicated team, and our partners who share our vision of creating exceptional real estate experiences," said Daniel Pansky, Director of Luxury and International Sales at Miami Luxury RE LLC.
Miami is more than just a location; it's a lifestyle, and Miami Luxury RE LLC is passionate about helping you find your perfect piece of paradise. Thank you to the USA Property Awards for this incredible honor, and thank you to our Miami Luxury RE family for making this journey so rewarding. Here's to more milestones, more success stories, and the continued pursuit of excellence in the world of luxury real estate!
Maria Kuzina
Miami Luxury RE LLC
+1 754-217-1402
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube