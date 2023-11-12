Submit Release
News Search

There were 113 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 453,951 in the last 365 days.

MEDIA ADVISORY: TODAY: 'Ceasefire NOW!' actions planned in 50 locations across Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 50 towns and cities across Canada and Quebec will hold ‘Ceasefire NOW!’ protests on Sunday, November 12, part of a pan-Canadian day of action that is making these demands of the federal government:

  • Call for an immediate ceasefire in Israel-Palestine
  • Call for an end to the blockade of Gaza and for the restoration of humanitarian aid and access to the basic necessities of life

The day of action is called by the Ceasefire NOW campaign, an ad-hoc coalition of almost 300 humanitarian, faith, labour, and civil society organizations from across the country.

See the full list of actions here.

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
Time: All day
Location: In these 50+ locations

For more information, please contact:

Ceasefire now coalition
coalition4ceasefirenow@gmail.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

MEDIA ADVISORY: TODAY: 'Ceasefire NOW!' actions planned in 50 locations across Canada

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more