Berlin Barracks/ MV Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A3006254

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Mae Murdock and John Gildea

STATION: VSP- Berlin

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

DATE/TIME: November 11, 2023, at 1533 hours

STREET: Waterbury-Stowe Rd

TOWN: Waterbury

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ben and Jerry's

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Andrew Adelson

AGE: 65

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmount, QC

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Porsche

VEHICLE MODEL: Macan

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch off of Waterbury Stowe Rd in the area of Ben and Jerry's.

Investigation revealed Andrew Adelson (65) of Westmount, QC was traveling north on Waterbury-Stowe Rd, also known as VT Route 100, when he drove his vehicle off the traveled portion of the roadway. No injuries were reported in this crash, and Adelson was the only involved vehicle.

Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Waterbury Fire Department and Blackfork Towing of Richmond.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic T.23 VSA 1038

