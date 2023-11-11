Berlin Barracks/ MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3006254
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Troopers Mae Murdock and John Gildea
STATION: VSP- Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: November 11, 2023, at 1533 hours
STREET: Waterbury-Stowe Rd
TOWN: Waterbury
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Ben and Jerry's
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Andrew Adelson
AGE: 65
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westmount, QC
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Porsche
VEHICLE MODEL: Macan
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police- Berlin Barracks responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch off of Waterbury Stowe Rd in the area of Ben and Jerry's.
Investigation revealed Andrew Adelson (65) of Westmount, QC was traveling north on Waterbury-Stowe Rd, also known as VT Route 100, when he drove his vehicle off the traveled portion of the roadway. No injuries were reported in this crash, and Adelson was the only involved vehicle.
Troopers were assisted on scene by members of Waterbury Fire Department and Blackfork Towing of Richmond.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic T.23 VSA 1038
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.