Travelers.co.il Launches New Website for Israeli Travelers
We are thrilled to launch our new website for our Israeli customers and provide them with a convenient and seamless online experience”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES., November 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelers.co.il , a leading provider of travel services and solutions, has announced the launch of a new website for its Israeli customers. The website offers a range of features and benefits for both existing and potential customers, including:
— Liron Katlan
- A user-friendly interface that allows customers to easily browse and book their travel packages, flights, hotels, and car rentals online.
- A comprehensive overview of Travelers’ products and services, such as group tours, tailor-made trips, cruises, and adventure travel, as well as tips and resources for planning and enjoying their trips.
- A personalized trip planner tool that enables customers to create and customize their own itineraries and get a free quote in minutes.
- A live chat function that connects customers with a friendly and knowledgeable travel consultant who can answer their questions and assist them with their needs.
- A blog section that features articles and videos on various topics related to travel, such as how to save money, how to pack smart, and how to discover new destinations.
“We are thrilled to launch our new website for our Israeli customers and provide them with a convenient and seamless online experience,” said Liron Katlan, President and CEO of Travelers Israel. “We understand that travel is more than just a vacation, it’s a way of life. We want to make it as simple and easy as possible for our customers to find the best travel options for their needs and budget. Our new website is designed to do just that, and we hope that our customers will enjoy using it and benefit from it.”
Travelers is one of the largest and most reputable travel companies in Israel, with over 10 years of history and experience. Travelers offers a wide range of travel services and solutions for individuals, families, and groups of all sizes and interests, covering various destinations and themes. Travelers is committed to providing its customers with high-quality products and services, exceptional customer service, and innovative solutions that meet their evolving needs.
Travelers Israel is a subsidiary of Travelers and operates in the Israeli market since 2012. Travelers Israel offers a variety of travel products and services for personal and group customers, such as group tours, tailor-made trips, cruises, and adventure travel. Travelers Israel has a network of agents and partners across the country who can help customers find the best travel deals for their needs.
To learn more about Travelers and its products and services, please visit the new website at https://www.travelers.co.il/en or call +972 737766222. You can also follow Travelers on Facebook, for the latest news and updates.
LIRON KATALAN
Travelers.co.il
+972 73-776-6222
email us here