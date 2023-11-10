Submit Release
AB622 in Asm: Fiscal estimate received - 2023-11-10

WISCONSIN, November 10 - An Act to renumber and amend 66.1110 (4) (c); to amend 66.1109 (2) (c), 66.1109 (2m) (c), 66.1109 (4m) (c), 66.1110 (3) (c), 66.1110 (3) (e), 66.1110 (4m) (c), 66.1110 (5) and 66.1110 (6) (b) 3.; and to create 66.1109 (1) (ce), 66.1109 (3) (e), 66.1109 (6), 66.1110 (4) (c) 1., 66.1110 (4) (c) 2., 66.1110 (4) (cg), 66.1110 (4) (cr) and 66.1110 (4) (e) of the statutes; Relating to: multijurisdictional business improvement districts, annual reports for neighborhood improvement districts, and certain notifications for neighborhood improvement districts and business improvement districts. (FE)

Status: A - Local Government

