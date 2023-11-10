FlexShopper, Inc. Schedules 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Submit Release
Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlexShopper, Inc. (Nasdaq:FPAY) (“FlexShopper”), a leading national online lease-to-own (“LTO”) retailer and payment solution provider for underserved consumers, announced today that it intends to release its financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The Company intends to hold a conference call to discuss those results the next day, November 15 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details  
Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
Time:  8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Participant Dial-In Numbers:  
Domestic callers: 877-407-2988
International callers:   201-389-0923
   

Access by Webcast

The call will also be simultaneously webcast over the Internet via the “Investor” section of the Company’s website at www.flexshopper.com or by clicking on the conference call link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=As6vTenB. An audio replay of the call will be archived on the Company’s website.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc. (FPAY) is a financial technology company that provides electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to underserved consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its patented e-commerce marketplace (www.FlexShopper.com). FlexShopper also provides LTO and loan technology platforms to a growing number of retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers without access to traditional financing.

Contact: FlexShopper, Inc. Investor Relations ir@flexshopper.com

