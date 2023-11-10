Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share on its outstanding common stock.



The action was taken on November 10, 2023, by unanimous consent of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 15 cents ($0.15) per share is payable on December 22, 2023, to shareholders of record on November 24, 2023.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com