SB632 in Sen: Representative Cabrera added as a cosponsor - 2023-11-10

WISCONSIN, November 10 - An Act to amend 165.68 (2) (b); and to create 6.47 (1) (ak), 12.09 (4), 19.36 (14), 66.0512, 165.68 (1) (dm), 165.68 (2) (am), 813.125 (5d), 939.624, 940.20 (4m), 947.0125 (2) (g) and (3) (h) and 995.50 (2) (am) 5. and 6. of the statutes; Relating to: an election official's personal information; battery against election officials; whistleblower protection for municipal clerks, county clerks, and election officials who witness and report election fraud or irregularities; harassing election officials; and providing a penalty.

Status: S - Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection

11/10/2023 Sen. Representative Cabrera added as a cosponsor  

