SB637 in Sen: Representative Billings added as a cosponsor - 2023-11-10

WISCONSIN, November 10 - An Act to repeal 16.75 (1p), 16.855 (1p), 66.0901 (1) (ae), 66.0901 (1) (am), 66.0901 (6m) and 66.0901 (6s); and to amend 66.0901 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: project labor agreements and public contracts. (FE)