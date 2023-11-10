Submit Release
AB509 in Asm: Representative Billings added as a coauthor - 2023-11-10

WISCONSIN, November 10 - An Act to repeal 84.54 and 86.51; to amend 66.0129 (5), 66.0903 (1) (c), 66.0903 (1) (f), 66.0903 (1) (j), 66.0903 (1m) (b), 103.005 (12) (a), 103.503 (1) (a), 103.503 (1) (e), 103.503 (2), 103.503 (3) (a) 2., 109.09 (1), 111.322 (2m) (a), 111.322 (2m) (b) and 978.05 (6) (a); to repeal and recreate 66.0903 (1) (g) and 103.503 (1) (g); and to create 19.36 (12), 66.0903 (1) (a), (am), (b), (cm), (dr), (em), (hm) and (im), 66.0903 (2) to (12), 84.41 (3), 103.49, 103.50, 104.001 (4), 106.04, 111.322 (2m) (c), 227.01 (13) (t), 229.682 (2), 229.8275 and 946.15 of the statutes; Relating to: prevailing wage, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)

