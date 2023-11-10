SB630 in Sen: Representative Oldenburg added as a cosponsor - 2023-11-10

WISCONSIN, November 10 - An Act to amend 40.22 (1), 40.22 (2m) (intro.), 40.22 (2r) (intro.) and 40.22 (3) (intro.); and to create 40.26 (7) of the statutes; Relating to: protective occupation annuitants in the Wisconsin Retirement System who are rehired by a participating employer. (FE)