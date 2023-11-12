The Thrifting Revolution is Here: Preloved Announces U.S. Franchise Launch
The thrifting company is now accepting applications as it seeks new locations throughout the United States.
Shoppers love Preloved for its new weekly inventory and clean, upscale feel. Thrifting is no longer stagnant, dirty and boring when done the Preloved way.”PROVO, UTAH, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thrifting revolution has arrived thanks to a Finnish company making its way into the franchise marketplace. Preloved, a thrift store with Finnish roots, has exploded in popularity as co-founders Satu and Josef Kujanpää change the way America thrifts. The brand is now seeking new franchise partners to join its network as it expands nationwide.
— Satu Kujanpää
“Preloved is revolutionizing thrifting by providing weekly booth rentals to sellers who tag and price their own items and keep 65% of the profits,” stated Satu Kujanpää, who serves as CEO for the brand and who was recently voted onto the 40 Under 40 list by Utah Valley Business Magazine. “Shoppers love Preloved for its new weekly inventory and clean, upscale feel. Thrifting is no longer stagnant, dirty and boring when done the Preloved way.”
Preloved currently has five company owned units open, with its first franchise operational as of March in Rexburg, Idaho. The company also celebrated its second franchise location’s opening just last week in Riverton, Utah, bringing the total Preloved locations to seven. According to Josef Kujanpää, the next step for Preloved will focus on the southern U.S. states.
“We really want to expand more into Texas within Dallas, Austin, and Round Rock, as well as other southern states,” he said. “Particularly we want to open in American Fork and St. George in Utah, Flagstaff in Arizona and Nashville in Tennessee. We also have our eye on Las Vegas, to name a few.”
Preloved is one of the only thrift store franchise concepts of its kind in the U.S. The company has made it incredibly simple for sellers to rent booths for a small fee and sell their items in store for a hefty 65% share of the profits. Likewise, buyers benefit greatly from quality items at gently-used prices.
The company’s franchise opportunity includes training, exclusive tools and software, website presence, and zero guesswork. The franchise application is quick and easy. To learn more about Preloved, visit https://preloved.love/franchise.
ABOUT Preloved
Preloved is a one-of-a-kind thrift store boutique franchise revolutionizing thrifting in America. Sellers enjoy a low-risk booth rental and buyers benefit from gently used items at affordable prices. The brand has been featured on Fox 13 News, Fox 13 The Place, Good Things Utah, and several print publications. To find out more information about Preloved, visit www.preloved.love.
Josef Kujanpää
Preloved
+1 832-792-4361
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook