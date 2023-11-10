NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Fraser Institute

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Fraser Institute that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Fraser Institute News Release: Of 30 countries with universal health care, Canada among highest spenders, but ranks near the bottom for number of doctors, hospital beds, MRIs and has the longest wait times” issued November 9 over GlobeNewswire.
