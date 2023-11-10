AUTOTECHIQ.COM HELPS CAR OWNERS FIND SHOPS THAT VALUE TRANSPARENCY
EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoTechIQ today announced the official launch of its online presence. More than just an auto repair shop directory, AutoTechIQ highlights shops that are using a digital vehicle inspection tool and have outstanding reviews on Google. These shops have the option to be certified by AutoTechIQ and are featured on top of the AutoTechIQ search results.
No one wants to be left in the dark when it comes to costly auto repair. From vehicle drop-off, certified shops focus on managing expectations, education, and empowering the car owner to make decisions that fit their budget. The process instrumental in accomplishing all this is centered around digital vehicle inspection. As with many tools, the proper use makes it impactful.
Transparent technology, such as a tablet and smartphone-based digital vehicle inspection software, allows car owners to see pictures of the vehicle's problem areas, including notes from the service advisor, so they can decide for themselves what the best course of action is. This technology has eliminated confusion and simplified the car repair decision process.
“Since introducing the original digital vehicle inspection software ten years ago, my passion project has been to create a connection between the car owner who cares about the longevity and reliability of their vehicle and shops that put education and transparency at the center of customer service. In a world of conflicting opinions on car care, transparency is the key to gaining a car owner's trust", said Uwe Kleinschmidt, Founder and CEO of AutoTechIQ." There’s nothing to hide with a digital vehicle inspection; the proof is in the edited picture. AutoTechIQ salutes shops that use transparent technology and wants to send car owners to them.”
Car owners can find educational resources and certified shops near them at www.autotechiq.com
Krista Erickson
No one wants to be left in the dark when it comes to costly auto repair. From vehicle drop-off, certified shops focus on managing expectations, education, and empowering the car owner to make decisions that fit their budget. The process instrumental in accomplishing all this is centered around digital vehicle inspection. As with many tools, the proper use makes it impactful.
Transparent technology, such as a tablet and smartphone-based digital vehicle inspection software, allows car owners to see pictures of the vehicle's problem areas, including notes from the service advisor, so they can decide for themselves what the best course of action is. This technology has eliminated confusion and simplified the car repair decision process.
“Since introducing the original digital vehicle inspection software ten years ago, my passion project has been to create a connection between the car owner who cares about the longevity and reliability of their vehicle and shops that put education and transparency at the center of customer service. In a world of conflicting opinions on car care, transparency is the key to gaining a car owner's trust", said Uwe Kleinschmidt, Founder and CEO of AutoTechIQ." There’s nothing to hide with a digital vehicle inspection; the proof is in the edited picture. AutoTechIQ salutes shops that use transparent technology and wants to send car owners to them.”
Car owners can find educational resources and certified shops near them at www.autotechiq.com
Krista Erickson
AutoTechIQ
+1 (866) 678-8505
Krista@AutoTechIQ.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube