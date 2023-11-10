PHILIPPINES, November 10 - Press Release

November 10, 2023 Hontiveros to Malacanang: Ban POGOs to protect PH national security Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday urged Malacanang to urgently ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) to protect the country's national security. During the hearing on the proliferation of scam hubs in the Philippines, the senator expressed grave concern over the government identification (ID) cards -- TIN ID, PhilHealth ID, Alien Certificate of Registration, Alien Employment Permit, and Police Clearance ID -- fraudulently obtained for Chinese nationals who work in Smart Web Technology, the recently raided company in Pasay City. "Buti pa pala ang mga Chinese, kahit hindi na pumila, nabibigyan ng ID. Ang mga pagkuha ng ID na ito ang nagiging daan daw nila para maging legal na residente sa Pilipinas at magkaroon ng Philippine passport. Ang mas masakit na tanong: May mga kasabwat ba sila sa loob ng mga ahensya ng gubyerno? Considering our current dispute in the West Philippine Sea, it is alarming that we are giving an all-access pass to our country to Chinese citizens through these POGO hubs," Hontiveros said. "Dapat i-ban na ni Presidente ang mga POGO. Kung totoong gusto niyang depensahan ang bansa natin laban sa mga nambabastos sa ating soberanya, isama niya na ang buong industriya ng online gambling sa mga pinapalayas sa ating teritoryo," the senator added. In the hearing, Hontiveros also recalled how findings from previous investigations revealed that fugitives from other countries have been able to enter the country through POGO companies. "I find it very problematic na basta-basta nalang tayo namimigay ng ID, lalo na nalaman natin noong mga nakaraang hearings na basta-basta lang napupuslit dito sa Pilipinas yung mga magiging workers ng POGO. These IDs legitimize their status here in the Philippines. Ang isang matinding problema dito ay baka ang binibigyan natin ng identity ay mga fugitives sa ibang bansa. May nauna na tayong nabalitaan diyan. Nagtatago mula sa mga sala sa China at Myanmar, at dito tumakbo," the senator said. Hontiveros then raised the alarm over Filipino birth certificates that are being produced for Chinese citizens, which are then used to apply for Philippine passports. "Bakit kailangan nitong mga Chinese na i-peke ang nasyonalidad nila para maging Pilipino dito sa bansa? If their only motive is to work, they can do so by applying for alien employment permits. Why the need to cover up their nationality to become Filipino? This makes us ask: Are POGOs being used as conduits to allow enemy forces and their spies into our country? Maybe POGO and scam hubs are not the end game. Maybe the end game is to infiltrate our borders and weaken our national security, with our own Filipino officials as enablers," Hontiveros concluded.